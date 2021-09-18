Demi Rose risks wardrobe malfunction as she flaunts cleavage in tight black corset

Instagram model Demi Rose has stunned fans once again, showcasing her jaw-dropping hourglass figure and sensational curves in some new sizzling snaps.

The 26-year old beauty from Birmingham has been enjoying a relaxing getaway to Positano, on the beautiful west coast of Italy.

The backdrop is not obvious, as Demi, a 26-year-old beauty from Birmingham, is wearing a one-piece black corset which makes it difficult for her to hide her bulging body.

Another photo shows Demi’s brunette locks that fall onto her tanned shoulders as the scorching Italian sunlight shines through.

Fans were wild for the photos. One simply commented: “You’re a dream.”







(Image: Demi Rose/Instagram)



“My lawd, goodness gracious,” added another.

This raunchy collection is part of a series of photos that she uploaded from her latest getaway.

A Thursday photo shows Demi in an identical tight corset and sheer gown indoors. It revealed her notoriously large bum.

She stared seductively down the lens of the camera with a lightly made-up face and captioned the snaps with “Shaken, not stirred”.







(Image: Demi Rose/Instagram)



Demi has now been modelling for eight years and also now has an OnlyFans account which is free to subscribe to.

You can still message her via the X-rated website to request raunchy content at a cost.

She was also recently announced as PrettyLittleThing’s global ambassador.

This stunner has had not always had it easy in her life. She previously told Radio 1 Newsbeat: “I always wanted to get into modelling and when I eventually got there I classed it as a blessing because I grew up being bullied and didn’t have many friends at all.”







(Image: Demi Rose/Instagram)



Both of Demi’s parents, Christine and Barrie Mawby, sadly died in 2019 right before the UK and most of the world were plunged into lockdown.

“Having to deal with my parents’ house and selling their stuff – it was a really sad place for me,” She stated.

“I wanted to go and travel but I had three months in London, which was a lot of facing what I had been through and was a time of reflection.”

