A woman in her 40s A Swinger Mom loves having sex with couples in their 70s from across the world! True Story

A woman in her 40s has revealed the saucy story of how she enjoys meeting older couples in their “60s to 70s” for sex, before spending the weekend with them.

Commonly referred to as a ‘unicorn’, Natalia shared her experience of being a woman who sleeps with other couples.

Natalia, a 47-year-old paralegal living in Los Angeles, said she was first exposed to the life of sex swinging by her ex-boyfriend. Then, she began having sex alone with other couples.

The mother of three explained how she would often be drawn to older couples when searching for partners to hook up with on the Consenting Adults podcast.

“A lot of the couples I had a relationship with, they were older couples”, she said. “We’re talking about probably anywhere from the 60s to 70s.”

Living in California, Natalia suggested she was able to meet people from “all over the world”, saying: “Usually they would be here for a weekend or a little bit longer than that.

“If that took off, then I would spend the weekend with them and see how that connection would go.”

Looking for a romantic connection, rather than a quick fling, Natalia noted that the stability of older peoples’ relationships appealed to her.

She claimed: “Older couples are a lot more solid in their marriage and their relationship, and a lot more open to it all.

“They were sexy, they were fit, they were all sorts of backgrounds.”

Recalling how she got started on her journey in further detail, Natalia remembered how she and her partner would initially trek around California, finding other women to have steamy sex sessions with.

“We went to all sorts of parties, and we were in all sorts of clubs,” She added.

“We’ve gone to all of Southern California, we were known, and we would meet other couples there to either play with or we would set up a date and a time to say, ‘hey, we’re going to be here, if you’re going to show up, we’re here to play.”