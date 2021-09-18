16 years old Boy Refuses to Donate Liver to Save His Mother’s Life Everything Changes after Unwanted Meeting!

I refused to donate part of my liver to save my birth mother’s life because I felt slighted about her giving me up, but everything changed after an unwanted meeting.

When I turned 16 years old, I found out that I had been adopted. Because they didn’t have the resources to care for me at birth, my birth parents had to surrender me.

Child services took me in a few months after I was born. They then adopted me from parents who wanted to adopt an infant. John and Jane, my adoptive parents, love me very deeply.

I grew up surrounded by three siblings who have made my life wonderful by just being a part of it. My happy life is a result of my adoption. I don’t think I could have it if I hadn’t stayed with my parents.

My birth parents reached out to my adoptive family one day. My birth mother needed liver transplant and they were on a waitlist. However, they were concerned that it would not be too late. Her health was rapidly deteriorating.

Their other child was also born, but they rejected him as he was too young. They wanted my parents to test me for compatibility and have me donate a portion of my liver to my birth mom.

John and Jane are very responsible parents, so they decided to consult me before making any decision.

“Hey Scott,” my father told me the news after he had broken it to me. “You can decide to help your parents but your refusal is also acceptable.”

“That’s right honey,” My mom replied. “It’s all up to you. We are prepared to support any choice you make.”

I was lost in thought. “You know what kiddo? Why don’t you sleep on it and let us know in the morning?” John, my father suggested it. I accepted, and they asked me my opinion the next day.

“I won’t do it,” I said. “I don’t know them other than they gave birth to me. They have had no part in my life whatsoever and can’t expect me to just make myself available because they suddenly need me.”

My adoptive parents supported me and relayed my response to my birth parents who were furious. John and Jane received a nasty note the next day.

“We are well within our rights to ask our child to donate his liver. It is not that we need it to eat, we need it to keep his birth mother alive and if he refuses to come to our aid, we can seek legal action which would result in him doing it by force. We would like to avoid such a scenario so we hope you can convince him to reconsider his decision.”

When John and Jane read the letter, they were furious. “Who are they to make such demands?” My mother inquired.

“How did they even track us down?” My father was angrily furious. “It was a closed adoption so all the details should be confidential.”

My parents’ arrogance was what also furiously angered me. It was impossible for them to expect me to feel dependent on a family I haven’t been a member of in over a decade.

Steve, my biological father, arrived to see me just a few days later. It shocked my parents again that he was able to locate us so easily. John wanted to lash out at Jane, but Jane calmed him.

“Honey, he came all the way,” She said. “Let’s at least hear him out.”

My father eventually agreed, after which I was summoned. Jane came up to convince him that I wouldn’t leave my room.

“Just listen to what he has to say and we can kick him out afterward,” I was assured by her.

Because of my love for her, I agreed to her request. Jane had invested a lot in my education and made sure I felt valued.

Our resemblance was amazing when I met Steve. It was overwhelming. I stared at him while he talked. Finally, he convinced me to return home with him for a visit he said would change my mind.

I was very certain nothing could, but I agreed anyway, and he took me to their house. One-year-old boy, Steve, was the first thing I saw when I entered their home.

As I looked at the child, I realized that my future depended on my choice. My refusal would mean that the little boy would lose his mother. This would be devastating.

Although I was angry at my birth parents, I decided to help them so that my little brother could have a happy childhood.

After the successful operation, my birth parents agreed not to contact me again. They were able to respect my wishes. I am happy that another child will have a happy childhood with their complete family.

What did we learn from this story?

Do not repay evil with evil. Scott did not want to listen to his birth parents’ plea for help. Scott would have done the same if he hadn’t seen his younger brother. Scott would have been able to raise him without a mother. He was able to see the truth and he was able to forgive his anger.

Never be angry about decisions. Scott was furious when he refused his parent's help. He was not happy that they had given Scott up. His birth mom would have been killed if Scott let that anger control him. His younger brother would have grown up without the comfort of a loving mother. He made the right decision at the end.

