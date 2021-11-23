December: The Matrix gets Imax release for the first time ever

“The Matrix,” the Wachowskis’ era-defining cyberpunk classic, is headed to large-format Imax screens for the first time ever as part of a two-night special event.

In select markets across the United States, the event will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 7, and Wednesday, Dec. 8. This special event will be held in advance of the fourth franchise entry. “The Matrix Resurrections,”It will be available on Imax screens starting Dec. 22.

“With excitement building around ‘The Matrix Resurrections,’ this is the perfect time to experience the film that started it all in a way it’s never been seen before,”Megan Colligan, president and CEO of Imax Entertainment made the following official statement. “’The Matrix’ forever changed the visual language of epic filmmaking and we’re very excited for fans everywhere to be able to enjoy this groundbreaking film for the first time in Imax.”

While “The Matrix,” first released back in the spring of 1999, never appeared in Imax theaters, 2003’s “The Matrix Reloaded”This was the first Warner Bros. Pictures movie to be subjected to the Imax Digital Remastering process. And “The Matrix Revolutions”(Released six months later “The Matrix Reloaded”The first was in 2003. “live-action Hollywood tentpole” (Imax’s phrase) that would have a theatrical release day-and-date with Imax.

“The Matrix Resurrections,”Keanu Reeves stars once again, as well as Carrie-Anne Moss and Jada Pinkett Smith. The series also features new franchise members Yahya Abdul-Mateen, Jessica Henwick and Jonathan Groff. Lana Wachowski takes care of the direction this time. The script was co-written by David Mitchell, Aleksander Hmon, and Lana Wachowski. It will debut on HBO Max the same day as it is released in regular theaters and Imax screens.

On this site, you can search for theaters and purchase tickets. Imax’s official website.