Trump Jr. sparks backlash after posting a meme in which his father gave Kyle Rittenhouse a Medal

Donald Trump Jr A bizarre photo has been uploaded to Instagram Showing his father the present Kyle Rittenhouse With a medal

This is the photoshopped image Trump Rittenhouse was presented with the Presidential Medal of Freedom and the caption “2024??? Who knows?”.

Trump’s Instagram post follows his father, the Former president sending a congratulatory note To the 18-year old upon his acquittal.

Rittenhouse was in the media spotlight after she was All five charges against him in the homicide trial were dismissed Two men were shot and killed while trying to stop racism in Kenosha.

Sign upSubscribe to the Indy100 Weekly Newsletter, a free weekly publication

Protests have erupted across the US over the verdict, as well debate about the laws that allow civilians access to arms.

The comment section of this picture addressed the couple in the photo, with some writing messages such: “Praying for an amazing Trump 2024”Together with a praying and heart Emoji.

Others, however, were critical of Rittenhouse’s appearance. User @Thejacka_lope wrote the following: “I’d be careful of putting this kid on too high a pedestal. Just because he was innocent doesn’t make him a leader in any sort of conservative movement.”

One comment received 103 likes “Use this button as Kyle for vice president 2024.”

Commentaries on this post are “limited”, so naturally, no genuine opposing opinions can be seen in Trump’s echo chamber of a comment section.

Many took to Twitter instead to share their thoughts on the image.

Rittenhouse’s acquittal was cheered on by many on the right, but Rittenhouse confused conservatives when he told Fox News host Tucker Carlson that He supports Black Lives Matter.

He stated: “This case has nothing to do with race. It never had anything to do with race. It had to do with the right to self defence.

“I’m not a racist person. I support the BLM. I support peacefully protesting. ​I believe there needs to be change. I believe there’s a lot of prospect to a misconduct – not just in my case but in a lot of cases.”

This isn’t the first time Donald Trump Jr has posted a weird picture to Instagram to comment on the Rittenhouse case.

He posted three days ago a photo of Rittenhouse. His face was apparently photoshopped onto a Leonardo DiCaprio picture, where he raises a glass. The Great GatsbyAnderson Cooper, CNN host and Democratic politicians Biden and Clinton surround him.

He also uploaded a picture referencing mail-in verdicts in an apparent nod to his father’s previous mail-in voting controversy That hampered the 2020 presidential elections.

His posts go beyond Rittenhouse. He’s previously posted cringy takes on everything from Let’s Go Brandon The Taliban takeover in Afghanistan .

He’s even posted a photoshop of his dad’s profile in the Bat-Signal.

All we’re saying is that if someone were to confiscate Donald Jr’s phone, that would be excellent.