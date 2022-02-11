Deborah Norville Shares Love of Knitting With Nick Cannon, Makes Pizza With Drew Barrymore

“Inside Edition” host Deborah Norville made the talk-show rounds to celebrate the “Inside Edition” YouTube channel hitting 10 million subscribers, starting with Nick Cannon’s show, where she shared her love of knitting.

“You could just have the lady in your life knit with you and help you make the baby blanket, instead of making another baby,” Norville joked.

Then, Norville made pizza on the “The Drew Barrymore Show.”

In other celebrity news, Sarah Palin arrived at federal court in New York City for her libel case against The New York Times, holding hands with retired New York Rangers hockey star Ron Duguay.

The lovebirds were recently spotted out to dinner just two days after Palin tested positive for COVID-19. Now they’ve taken their relationship to a whole new and very public level.

Kanye West is taking to social media with a heartfelt plea to his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian. The rapper posted a collage of family photos, writing, “God please bring our family back together.”

Kardashian is now dating “SNL” star Pete Davidson, while West is dating actor Julia Fox.

“I’m sure there’s still some sort of residual feelings. It’s normal, it’s human. But I also know that he’s with me now, and that’s all that matters,” Fox said on a recent podcast.