When will Doctor Strange 2 stream on Disney Plus?

Doctor Strange 2 is the next big MCU movie to hit theaters, with a May 6th release date that doesn’t seem like it’ll be delayed again. That means we’re three months away from a multiverse adventure that’s going to be even bigger than Spider-Man: No Way Home. Like other MCU movies right now, Multiverse of Madness will be released exclusively in theaters. You can’t watch Doctor Strange 2 on Disney Plus on the same date it hits cinemas.

However, you won’t have to wait very long to stream Marvel’s next blockbuster.

MCU movie delays

The coronavirus pandemic forced Disney to postpone various movie releases and delay some productions. Lockdowns disrupted filming, and the new health guidelines made going to the movies impossible for a while. Theaters reopened, but plenty of people out there still aren’t comfortable going to the movies.

This led to an unexpected pause for MCU content that lasted through early 2021. That’s when the first Disney Plus show hit the streaming service.

Then, Black Widow saw a day-and-date release that turned out to be quite controversial. Scarlett Johansson sued Disney after the company allegedly refused all contact with her. The studio handled the matter anything but delicately before the two parties eventually settled.

All the MCU titles that followed saw theatrical-only releases.

Marvel did delay its MCU movies again last fall, starting with Doctor Strange 2. This had nothing to do with the new wave of infections. Reports said at the time that Marvel needed extensive reshoots for Multiverse of Madness, which meant the movie could not make its March 25th premiere.

That’s how Doctor Strange 2 got a May 6th release. And the delay also impacts the Disney Plus launch.

Marvel movies should hit Disney Plus 45 days after their theatrical releases. Simple math tells us that Doctor Strange 2 will be available on Disney Plus on June 20th at the earliest.

However, that 45-day delay isn’t something set in stone. Disney could always make changes to the streaming release window for a number of reasons.

But Disney did go on the record to say that Doctor Strange 2 will premiere on Disney Plus this summer. The news came directly from the company’s CEO Bob Chapek during Disney’s earnings webcast on Wednesday evening.

DOCTOR STRANGE AND THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS will head to Disney+ this Summer. — Alex Zalben (@azalben) February 9, 2022

The executive also mentioned the “performance of titles” like No Way Home as the impetus for having MCU movies on Disney Plus. But he refrained from announcing a No Way Home release date for the streaming service.

As we’ve explained, No Way Home will reach Starz long before Disney Plus. That’s because Sony owns the rights to Spider-Man, and No Way Home is a Sony production.

Disney controls everything else in the MCU, so fans can rest assured that Marvel’s other MCU movies will be available on Disney Plus about two months after their theatrical debuts.