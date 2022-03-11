Dead on the Nile Streaming Date Scheduled for March 2022

All those who waited for it “Death on the Nile” to start streaming are in luck – the murder mystery thriller will be available on HBO Max and Hulu later in March in the U.S.

The next step to “Murder on the Orient Express”The movie was originally released only in theaters on Tuesday, February 11, but it will make its streaming debut on March 29, just over one month later.

Additional 20th Century Studios films not available in theaters this year have made streaming debuts in 2022. “The Last Duel”This episode aired on HBO Max January 12, “Free Guy” “Th King’s Men”In February, he visited Disney+ and HBO Max. “West Side Story”It is available now on Disney+ and HBO Max.

Hulu and HBO Max simultaneously release “Death on the Nile” is a product of an existing deal between Fox and Warner Bros. that extends through 2022, and similarly saw Guillermo del Toro’s Best Picture-nominated “Nightmare Alley”Both streaming services will be available at the beginning February.

Based on Agatha Christie’s 1937 novel “Death on the Nile” sees Kenneth Branagh reprise his role as detective Hercule Poirot as another murder is committed – this time on a ship. Branagh directs the 20th Century Studios movie in the same way he directed. “Murder on the Orient Express,”The ensemble cast includes Annette Bening and Tom Bateman as well as Russell Brand, Ali Fazal and Dawn French, Gal Gadot and Armie Hammer, Rose Leslie and Emma Mackey. Sophie Okonedo and Jennifer Saunders are also included.

The film is written by Michael Green, adapted from Christie’s novel, and is produced by Ridley Scott, Kenneth Branagh, p.g.a., Judy Hofflund, p.g.a. Kevin J. Walsh, Simon Kinberg and Matthew Jenkins are the executive producers. Mathew Prichard, James Prichard, James Prichard, and Mark Gordon are also involved.

“Death on the Nile”This will make its debut on Disney+ in certain international markets and Star+ Latin America.