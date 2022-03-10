After TikToker quit his job after eight years, a company offered to rescind their offer

A man made the decision to quit his 8-year-old job and seek a new one. But the job was not offered, so he ended up unemployed.

TikToker Migi@migimigz22A Verizon employee, he revealed his difficulties in employment in a video clip. He was seen looking tearful in his car.

The text that he added to the video was called “Overlay Text”. “Leaving my job of 8 years for a job that hired me and then retracted the offer after I’m jobless.”

Migi’s TikTok went viral after he posted his sad news. It has received over 123,000 views and thousands of likes, as well as hundreds of comments.

Migi stated in comments that he hadn’t signed the paperwork for his new job when he quit the one he was employed at. He was then told that his job offer had been withdrawn by the company. “fully staffed.”

Some commenters advised the TikToker to not do this again.

One person wrote: “You should always wait until you have a start date before leaving.”

“I usually don’t quit until the last min I even go as far as using my PTO and sick leaves until my new job is secured,”Another person said it.

Someone else added: “Mmmm sketch why would you quit before starting the new job?”

“NEVER leave your old job before physically starting the next… you do not need two weeks notice my love,”A fourth person answered.

There were many others who offered support and sympathy. Some even shared that they had been through similar experiences but that it all turned out for the best.

One person said: “It happened to me! But landed an even better job.”

“This was a different level of messed up,”A different person wrote.

Someone else added: “Dealing with the same tbh. these are the times we push ourselves & when we get next level, we got good stories to tell!!! Stay strong bud.”

“Same happened to me now I’m my own boss and make way more than I ever done working for someone else,”A fourth person is added.

This story has a happy end. Migi shared an update on the comments section about his new job. “I was lucky and was able to find a new job! I start tomorrow!”

