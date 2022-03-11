Take a look at Oxygen’s new True Crime Series Final Moments.

These victims may have seen the last thing that could help solve their murders.

Each episode of Oxygen’s shocking new true crime series is chilling Final MomentsTracks a new criminal investigation as this E! News exclusive first-look shows. This series includes real video footage, photos and social media posts that shed light onto the victim’s life and the events that occurred during their final minutes of life.

The teaser shows one woman describing her experience. “You see a flash of a figure come up behind her. Your stomach just turns.”

Another commentator shares: “The video is chilling. He’s just executed on the street in front of everybody.”

A third person describes a strange crime. “He walked into her apartment. He’s not seen walking out. What happened?”

A relative of a victim recalls her last conversation with the loved one. “I said, ‘I love you.’ And those were the last words I ever spoke to her.”