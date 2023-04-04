Which anime was Ryuichi Sakamoto involved in? Film and video game soundtracks explored

Ryuichi Sagamoto is a worldwide icon for anime fans.

Ryuichi Samoto, who is most well-known for his contributions to Merry Christmas Mr Lawrence’s music and as a star, has now died. His death occurred in Tokyo on March 28, 2023.

“While undergoing treatment for cancer discovered in June 2020, Sakamoto continued to create works in his home studio whenever his health would allow,” a statement on Sakamoto’s official website reads. “He lived with music until the very end.”

There are many tributes to Ryuichi Samoto. However, the focus has shifted back towards his contribution in creating anime soundtracks.

For which anime did Ryuichi Takamoto compose music?

Ryuichi Sakamoto was primarily responsible for soundtracks for live action movies. But, there were animated projects to which the composer contributed his talents.

These are just a few of the animation works Sakamoto composed music to:

Royal Space Force: The Wings of Honnêamise (1987)

Rabbit Ears: Peachboy (1993)

Appleseed (2004)

Appleseed: Ex Machina (2007)

My Tyrano: Together, Forever (2018)

Japan sinks in 2020 (2020).

Exception (2022).

One of Sakamoto’s tracks was also featured in Urusei Yatsura, a 2022 series, however, he did not serve as the show’s composer.

Ryuichi Takamoto worked also on soundtracks for video games

Sakamoto’s love for animation translated across different mediums, as he also scored video games.

In 1989, Sakamoto scored the role-playing game Tengai Makyou Ziria. This was his first game credit. Sakamoto composed the music for L.O.L.: Lack Of Love in 2000. A mere four years later, Sakamoto would create the score for Seven Samurai 20XX on PlayStation 2.

Sakamoto also worked on several other games during his career, such as Dawn of Mana (2006).

Ryuichi Sakamoto is remembered by anime lovers

As people worldwide remember Ryuichi Sakamoto’s legacy, his impact on the anime genre is clear.

“The Wings of Honneamise was one of my favorite 80s anime soundtracks,” one Twitter user commented in light of Sakamoto’s passing. “The score really added to the film in so many ways.”

“Still one of my favorite anime partially due to the score,” another concurred about The Wings of Honneamise.

Other news: Where can I find Netflix’s Stranger Danger footage?