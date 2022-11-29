DC Universe to be “Connected” across Film, TV

James Gunn is the chief executive of DC Studios. “the DCU will be connected across film and tv (and animation).”

Gunn tweeted the proclamation on Sunday in response to questions from users about whether Peter Safran and Gunn would be able to make this announcement. “give more DC characters TV shows.”

Gunn, Safran and the newly appointed co-chairmen of DC Studios were reappointed earlier in the month. These roles will see them oversee the creation of DC Universe’s film, television, and animation content under a single umbrella.

The DC IP used to be split across multiple platforms. There is, for example, a Superman/Flash on TV and a Flash/Superman in movies.

As previously reporter, Gunn and Safran’s long-range plan for the DCU should be revealed in the next two months.

Gunn and Safran’s hire ends a months-long search by Warner Bros. Discovery for new leaders to oversee its most lucrative franchise, with attempts to find an equivalent to Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige falling short. “It” Producer Dan Lin was once a top contender for the job. But talks ended.

“DC has among the most entertaining, powerful, and iconic characters in the world and I am thrilled to have the singular and complementary talents of James and Peter joining our world-class team and overseeing the creative direction of the storied DC Universe,” David Zaslav, chief of WBD said so in a statement. “Their decades of experience in filmmaking, close ties to the creative community, and proven track record thrilling superhero fans around the globe make them uniquely qualified to develop a long-term strategy across film, TV, and animation, and take this iconic franchise to the next level of creative storytelling.”