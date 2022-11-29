Apple might acquire broadcast rights to the Dutch soccer league Eredivisie

Apple has been able to close deals for streaming important leagues and is slowly becoming a major sports platform. Apple TV Plus subscribers were offered Major League Baseball games at no cost in the beginning of this year. Apple then announced that the Major League Soccer Season Pass would go live on February 2023.

According to a new report, Apple might be interested in the broadcast rights of Eredivisie’s Dutch soccer league. The report comes just days after some speculative information suggested that Apple might be interested in buying broadcast rights to the Dutch soccer league Eredivisie.

According to iCreate (via 9to5MacApple wants to stream Eredivisie matches through its TV App. Netflix and Amazon are also interested, in addition to Cupertino.

Chris Woerts of the Netherlands, is the source. ESPN currently owns Eredivisie matches, although this may change in 2025.

Broadcasting sports is a hot topic for tech giants. However, Ziggo purchased the rights to stream the Champions League, Europa League and Conference Leagues over the next few decades. Ziggo also indicated that they are keen to acquire the Eridivise rights.

Woerts with data from ESPN says over 1.2 Million people will subscribe to Eredivisie matches. A deal to acquire the rights would set them back between 150 to 200 millions euros per annum.

Apple will secure Eredivisie’s deal

Apple TV Plus subscribers have been able to receive MBL at no cost. The company has announced a new strategy to offer MBL for MLS subscribers, which will require a season pass.

Cupertino will focus more on this second option if it can get the Eredivisie contract.

Apple could also offer bundles with any leagues if it can secure more deals with sports in the future. This is a change from cable TV, where most people have become accustomed to.