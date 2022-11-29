Spoilers from Y&R: Nick is blindsided when Sally does a 180 and wants Adam

The Young and The Restless spoilers and updates tease in this week’s Soap Opera Digest that Sally Spectra (Courtney Love) will unexpectedly do a 180. She’ll decide she wants Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) back after all, and Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) will quite likely be blindsided when he finds out.

The Young And The Restless Spoilers – At Her Wit’s End

Sally is at her wit’s end after Adam unexpectedly proposed to her while drunk, and while she’s on a date with Nick at that. Mixed emotions are what she feels. She wants a fresh start, and she tells Nick that she loves him. But she is realizing that she has still feelings for Adam. On top of that, her job search isn’t going all that well, having been unceremoniously evicted from Newman Media along with her partner Chloe Mitchell (Elizabeth Hendrickson).

Victoria Newman’s (Amelia Heinle) sudden decision to replace both her and Chloe with Nate Hastings (Sean Dominic) who has no experience in what they were doing was a shock. Spoilers for the Young and the Restless Nick tried his best to change his sister’s mind and rooted for Sally but he was not able to convince or override her.

Y & R Spoilers – Salt In Her Wounds

Later, a much more sober Adam approaches Sally and asks how she is doing, which feels like salt being rubbed in her wounds, and she’s feeling multilayered pain. Adam, however, didn’t seem so drunk that he blacked out the marriage proposal, and she’s trying to maintain a nonchalant attitude but she can’t. She still has very intense feelings for him that she has made a valiant effort to quash, but she hasn’t been able to and blurts out she’s not doing so well. She tears into him for all the ridiculously romantic things he’s said to her and the proposal, and just lets it fly, but also says she can’t deny her feelings. Adam jumps on that revelation and tells her that’s exactly why they belong together.

The Young And The Restless Spoilers – More Questions Than Answers

Adam smiles at her and says “I told you so” Sally is even more mad because of it. She’s trying to break free from him but has to be honest with him and herself to even try get him out of her system. They end up staying in her suite at the hotel, and he suggests that they talk more privately.

Sally’s intention is merely to vent to Adam about how he ruined her life and to stay away but instead a profession of love! Sally will be left with more questions than answers when they move in a passionate kiss.

Be sure to catch up on everything happening with Y & R right now. Keep checking this site often to get The Young and The Restless updates, spoilers and news.