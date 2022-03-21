DC Trucker Convoy Stolen by Lone Cyclist: Taking up a Whole Lane

Get the Insider app A personalized feed, summary mode and ad-free experience. Download the app Close icon A pair of crossed lines form an X. This indicates that you can close an interaction or dismiss a notification.

One cyclist took up the entire lane, temporarily stopping the Washington trucker convoy.

The cyclist was caught driving at a snail’s rate while trucks behind him honked.

The protestors drove the convoy from Adelanto, California, all the way to Washington, DC.

On Saturday, a single cyclist appeared to block the trucker convoy gathered in Washington, DC in protest against COVID-19 restrictions.

Unidentified man rides a bike at a slow pace in the middle lane of a single lane. This forces all trucks around them to keep up with their speed.

The driver is staring straight ahead at the truckers, who are irritatedly honking their horns behind.

One driver pulled up beside the cyclist.

“Hey, what are you doing? You got a a bunch of trucks behind you,”The driver then asks the cyclist to come closer to his car to hear their words.

The driver asks again, but the cyclist dismisses the question. “it’s too loud.”

“I can’t hear you,”The cyclist explained this to the driver. The cyclist then turned his back to the driver and continued riding in the middle of the lane.

To protest pandemic restrictions, such as mask-wearing, the convoy drove to Washington, DC from Adelanto, California. Protest was Inspired by the “Freedom Convoy”CanadaIt took place earlier in the year. The Canadian convoy participants demanded that the government Lift all COVID-19 mandates.

The attention of some of the country’s most powerful officials was already drawn to the DC trucker convoy before it even arrived. The Department of Defense, for instance, decided last month to Nearly 700 National Guard soldiers deployedTraffic facilitation Nancy Pelosi, House Speaker said that she felt empowered by traffic. “confident”That the Capitol would be safe before the arrival the convoy.