Zendaya Googles Her Own Net Worth, and Her Answer Was Delightful

Few people can say that they are universally recognized and known by their names. Zendaya joined the likes of Beyoncé and Madonna in this regard a few years ago when she was making a name for herself outside of her As a Disney kid, you can work . Today, she is easily the most famous person in the world. Therefore, it makes sense that her net wealth is high. It was interesting to note that a viral video featured the star searching the information herself and her delightful reaction.

The TikTok A portion of the interview shows Zendaya apparently going online to check her net worth. In the clip, Zendaya doesn’t really shy away from telling it like it is, as she hilariously shot down the alleged figure. The video below shows her hilarious, sassy response.

Despite being an older clip, there seems to be a lot more interest in it than expected. The viral video gained not only popularity on TikTok, but also on YouTube and Facebook. Let’s face it, the K.C. This is a timeless piece of footage because it features an undercover alum.

Google lists her net worth at $15 million. It is possible that she would react the same way if she Googled herself. Zendaya has appeared in many major films since the creation of the video. DuneAnd Spider-Man, There’s No Way Home. She’s also made waves with her, Emmy-winning performance in HBO’s Euphoria .

She’s an amazing person. It is truly amazing that she, at 25 years old, has such a strong grasp of fame and wealth. She is open about her cash relationship. Even though a net worth $15 million or the $1.5million Google reported when the interview was conducted would be sufficient for most people, it is enough for her. Still says she has money anxiety .

Zendaya doesn’t seem to be slowing down, despite all the personal challenges she might face. There are many projects in the pipeline for her. She has a lot on her plate, with a sequel included. Dune. Zendaya has made incredible progress. (I can still recall when she was dancing and singing). Bella Thorne is a child star with the show. .) All in all, I can’t wait to see what the next decade looks like for the actress.