‘Encanto,’ ‘tick, tick…BOOM!’ Guild of Music Supervisors Awards – Win

Music supervisors “Zola,” “Sylvie’s Love,” “Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar” “tick, tick…BOOM!”The award for best film supervision at all four budget levels was won. Songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Dos Oruguitas”From “Encanto”It was awarded in the Best Song Written or Recorded For a Film category. This is the only GMA category that corresponds with an Oscar music category.

The guild has awarded this award for six years, and the winner has won it only twice in the six years since. “City of Stars”From “La La Land” “Shallow”From “A Star Is Born.” This year, Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Dos Oruguitas” is in a tough battle with Billie Eilish’s “No Time to Die”Oscar is the title of the song “No Time to Die”The GMS Award was not presented to him.

Another of this year’s Oscar nominees, Diane Warren, was given the Icon Award, while veteran music supervisor Mitchell Lieb received the Legacy Award.

Winners in the TV categories were the music supervisors “Lovecraft Country,” “The White Lotus,” “Sweet Life: Los Angeles” “To All the Boys: Always and Forever.” “Val” “HBO Music Box Series”Awarded the Docuseries and Documentary Award.

FILM CATEGORIES

Best Music Supervisor for Film Budgeted Above $25 Million: Steven Gizicki, “tick, tick… Boom!”

Best Music Supervisor for Films Budgeted Below $25 Million Julianne Jordan, Justine von Winterfeldt, “Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar”

Best Music Supervisor for Films Budgeted Below $10 Million Mandi Collier, Frankie Pine, “Sylvie’s Love”

Best music supervision for films budgeted under $5 million: Mandi Collier, Jen Malone, Nicole Weisberg, “Zola”

Best song written and/or recorded for a film: “Dos Oruguitas”From “Encanto”

Songwriter: Lin-Manuel Miranda

Performer: Sebastián Yatra

Music Supervisor: Tom MacDougall

TELEVISION CATEGORIES

Best Music Supervision – Television Drama: Liza Richardson, “Lovecraft Country” – Season 1

Best Music Supervision – Television Comedy or Musical: Janet Lopez “The White Lotus” – Season 1

Best Music Supervision – Reality Television: Sarah Bromberg and Stephanie Diaz-Matos. Eric Medina. “Sweet Life: Los Angeles” – Season 1

Best Music Supervision – Television Movie: Laura Webb, Lindsay Wolfington, “To All the Boys: Always and Forever”

The Best Song Written for Television “F*** The Pain Away”From “Sex Education,”Episodes 302 & 307

Merrill Nisker (aka Peaches), songwriter

Performers: The Moordale Singers, Oli Julian

Music Supervisor: Matt Biffa

DOCUMENTARIES

Best music supervision for a documentary: Angela Asistio, “Val”

Best Music Supervision in Docuseries Aminé Ramer, “HBO Music Box Series”: “Mr. Saturday Night,” “Woodstock 99: Peace, Love, And Rage,” “Juice WRLD: Into the Abyss,” “DMX: Don’t Try To Understand,” “Jagged,” “Listening to Kenny G”

TRAILERS

The Best Music Supervision in A Trailer Toddrick Spalding, “King Richard”

ADVERTISING

Best Music Supervision in Advertising (Synch). Jonathan Wellbelove – Apple – “iPhone 12 – Fumble”

Best Music Supervision in Advertising (Original music) Jonathan Hecht, Sarah Tembeckjian – New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation, The Trombone Shorty Foundation – “Rise And Shine”

VIDEO GAMES

Best Music Supervision in Video Games: Raphaella Lima, Cybele Pettus, Ben Werdegar, “FIFA 22”