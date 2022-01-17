DAZN Restructures Leadership. Shay Segev is Now the Sole CEO

DAZN’s sports streaming service has restructured its leadership, with Shay Segev taking over as CEO and a new Chief Financial Officer.

James Rushton, co-founder of DAZN, will resign as coCEO. However, he will remain with the company with his existing responsibilities for growth in local markets, rights, and content.

Shay Segev was first co-CEO of DAZN in June 2021. Prior to that, he had previously overseen the growth and expansion of Entain.

Darren Waterman, a streamer who is based in London, has been hired as Group CFO. He previously worked for Amazon as the global finance manager for Prime Video. Stuart Epstein, who is currently the CFO of Amazon, will remain as senior advisor and on board.

Kevin Mayer is the chairman of DAZN Group. “DAZN has become the global leader in sports streaming in just five years and it is time to take this business to the next level. Shay’s technology background and outstanding history of delivering a strong performance culture will be hugely beneficial as DAZN introduces additional interactive fan engagement services such as betting and e-commerce for users to enjoy alongside our core offering of live sports streaming. James’ expertise in sports rights and deep understanding of the markets will ensure that DAZN continues to nurture and grow its core business. We thank Stuart for his many valuable contributions and look forward to his on-going involvement in this new capacity and we are delighted to be onboarding such strong talent as Darren Waterman. Being able to attract such high calibre individuals is a testament to the strength of our business and our future.”