Michelle Obama’s Best Style Moments

2011 was a controversial year for her as she wore a bright red gown to a state meal.





The Obamas in 2011.



Obama wore an Alexander McQueen gown to a Chinese state dinner. Many American designers felt that she should have worn a dress made in America.

“I like to patronize American designers, and the vast majority of the clothes that I wear are [designed by Americans,]” Obama Responding to the controversy “But there are a lot of other designers that have cute stuff, too. I don’t think that I’m any different from any other woman, other than the fact that people see what I wear and then they talk about it.”