DAYS Spoilers: Wendy’s Huge Baby Announcement Sends Shockwaves, Ava’s Prediction Seals Tripp’s Destiny

Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Is Wendy Shin Expecting? Ava’s Surprising Prediction

Days of Our Lives (DOOL) spoilers reveal that Ava Vitali (Tamara Braun) predicted that Wendy Shin (Victoria Grace) was pregnant. Tripp Johnson’s (Lucas Adams) family also assumed that Wendy and Tripp had “big news” to share, and everyone was convinced that a baby announcement was on the way.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers – Wendy Shin’s Parents

DOOL spoilers reveal that Wendy seems like a good girl. Wendy is usually portrayed as a moral character, despite her hacking and passport-making skills. She is loved by everyone, and has made a great impression on Tripp’s family and friends.

DOOL Spoilers – Red Flag

However, there have been red flags. Wendy’s decision to stay in Salem instead of going to China to take care of her parents raised some concerns, especially since she didn’t discuss it with anyone first, including Tripp. Wendy’s mother was at the airport waiting for her, which blindsided Tripp. Although the couple is still together, the incident lingers in everyone’s memory.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers – Ava Vitali’s Assumption

Ava assumed that Wendy was pregnant when she and Tripp announced their news. Although it turned out not to be true, it did come as a surprise to Ava. Even the Johnson family assumed that Wendy was pregnant, indicating that the signs were pointing in that direction.

DOOL Spoilers – Johnson Family Dinner

At the dinner where Wendy and Tripp revealed their big news, the Johnson family’s reactions suggested that they believed Wendy was pregnant. This further reinforced the growing suspicion that the couple was expecting.

Days of Our Lives Spoilers – Tripp Johnson’s Fate

It seems plausible that Wendy may soon be pregnant, and Tripp, being in love with her, may take full responsibility. While Wendy is adored by everyone and appears to be the perfect match for Tripp, there are lingering doubts and concerns about the red flags surrounding her recent decisions.

Could Tripp and Wendy’s future together be more complicated than it seems? Or is Wendy as perfect as she appears to be? Share your thoughts in the comments section below and stay tuned to see what happens next.

