What Religion Does Austin McBroom Practice? Uncover the Truth Behind His Beliefs!

What Religion Does Controversial Vlogger Austin McBroom Follow?

Family vloggers often find themselves at the center of scandals, and the ACE Family is no exception. After allegations of infidelity, Austin McBroom and his wife Catherine Paiz announced their divorce. Amidst this, both parties have been vocal about their personal growth, with Austin openly sharing his frequent church visits. But what exactly is the religion that Austin McBroom follows? Let’s dig deeper.

Austin McBroom’s Religious Affiliation

Despite frequently expressing his devotion to God, Austin has not publicly disclosed his religious beliefs. However, based on previous content, it is assumed that both Austin and Catherine share the same faith. From Catherine’s past posts, it is reasonable to infer that Austin’s religion is likely Christianity.

There were rumors of the ACE family converting to Islam, particularly after a visit to the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Dubai, where Catherine wore a hijab. However, neither Austin nor Catherine confirmed these speculations.

On January 7, Catherine shared on her Instagram story about attending Shepherd Church. This multicultural congregation has not specified a specific Christian denomination on its website, but it is worth noting their traditional views on marriage and gender.

Controversy and Criticism

Following the announcement of their divorce, Austin received mockery from fellow influencers for his public displays of religious commitment. Some have made fun of his Snapchat videos, where he talks about going to church and getting closer to God, with one TikTok user even labeling it as a “POV: any toxic man after he gets dumped.”

Furthermore, controversial creator Josh Richards took jabs at Austin’s videos, creating a similar parody himself, insinuating that Austin’s statements were insincere. This has sparked doubt and ridicule over Austin’s dedication to spiritual growth post-divorce.

In conclusion, while Austin McBroom’s spiritual journey is a matter of public curiosity, his religious affiliation remains a mystery. Despite his public displays of faith, skepticism and criticism from peers have clouded the perception of his sincerity.