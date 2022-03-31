Dawn Staley and Staff Share the Naismith Coach Of The Year Award

Dawn Staley, South Carolina Gamecocks coach, was named Naismith Coach Of The Year.

MINNEAPOLIS — Dawn Staley is officially the 2022 Naismith Coach of the Year.

If the South Carolina Gamecocks coach wanted it that way, she would divide the trophy among all those who made it possible. Players, assistants, and support staff included. Staley then called Lisa Boyer, assistant head coach and Jolette Law to be beside her when she took the trophy.

“Every time you win an award… it goes to one individual,”Staley spoke after receiving the honor. “But it really does take a village.”

Staley has won the award twice — first in 2020, and now after leading her Gamecocks to a one-loss regular season. She is the only coach (regardless of gender) to win both the Naismith Coach or Player of the year awards. In 1991 and 1992, during her stellar career at University of Virginia she won the latter two times.

Staley wasn’t willing to accept any credit for the incredible impact she has had on her team, and the entire women’s basketball world.

“It has everything to do with the staff,”She spoke. “Every single thing, because they’re the ones working. They’re up at three o’clock in the morning trying to figure out game plans.”

“We only have to coach,”Staley was added. “Everybody does what they do and is best at what they do to make all this work.”





The WNBA-legend-turned-college-coach wasn’t the only member of South Carolina’s team to take home a Naismith award Wednesday afternoon. To complete the Gamecocks sweep, Aliyah Boston, a 6-foot-5 junior center, won the Player of the year and Defensive player of the year honors.

It’s not surprising that Staley hesitated to claim credit for those two.

“It was a dream of hers and a goal of hers to be player of the year,”Staley spoke highly of Boston. “I don’t know if it was a goal of hers to be defensive player of the year, but when you’re good at your craft, people recognize it. The game usually gives to those who give to it, and Aliyah was incredibly giving of her time, her effort in the off-season, her body and nutrition, all of those things.”

“The game doesn’t often act that fast at rewarding,”She continued. “But she’s got great supportive family [who have] been praying for these type of days. And I’m just happy to be a part of sharing in this moment with her.”





The national championship trophy is still available for Staley, Boston and the rest South Carolina’s team. They will take on the Louisville Cardinals in Friday’s Final Four. If the Gamecocks win they will advance to the title round of this year’s NCAA tournament where they will face the winner from Stanford-UConn.

The first game of the championship weekend can be viewed on ESPN at 6 p.m. ET.