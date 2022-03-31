Bruce Willis has Aphasia, and Will Quit Acting Career. Says Family

Bruce Willis is stepping away from his acting career after being diagnosed with aphasia, a language disorder that affects a person’s ability to communicate, his family announced Wednesday.

“We wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities. As a result of this and with much consideration, Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him,”The statement was posted on Instagram.

It was signed by the actor’s wife, Emma Heming Willis, his ex-wife Demi Moore, along with his children.

Questions about the actor’s health began circulating Sunday, when some noticed he wasn’t part of the “Pulp Fiction”reunion was the one that won the Oscars Best Actor Award.

The “Die Hard”Last week, star celebrated his 67th birthday.

Dr. Rohan, a neurologist, said that aphasia was very serious and that the Willis Family can expect to face some difficult times.

Aphasia can be caused by damage to the brain’s language comprehension and expression area. Johns Hopkins Medicine. The disorder affects approximately 1 million Americans.

“As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up’ and together we plan to do just that,”The statement was closed.