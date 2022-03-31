A fitting Legacy for the Wife Of The D.C. Cop Who Taked His Own Life Following Capitol Riots

Jeffrey Smith, a D.C. officer, was killed in an attack on his home nine days after the Capitol riots. His widow says that her husband was never the exact same.

Erin Smith was notified by Washington, D.C. officials that her husband died from injuries sustained while fighting violent protestors earlier this month.

The ruling allowed her to receive his full retirement pension. She also said that it left her a legacy.

She fought for this designation for over a year. And now she is pressing Congress to pass legislation doing much the same.

“Honestly, I couldn’t believe it,” Smith CBS NewsScott MacFarlane is the congressional correspondent in this exclusive interview

Four officers who responded Jan. 6, 2013, committed suicide within seven month.

Smith claimed that Jeff’s suicide was not in the line of duty and that the district was reluctant at first to recognize it. “with a suicide comes a stigma and something that the police department doesn’t want to face or recognize.”

After Jeff died, she lost health insurance and much of the family income.

“It’s hurtful and it’s sad that they can’t even reach out to the widow of one of their own officers,” Erin said. The D.C. Police Department, and the mayor’s offices declined to comment on the network.

“I’m fighting for my husband but I’m also fighting for everyone else who has gone through this as well,” Erin said. “And it deserves the recognition.”

After Donald Trump extolled protestors to the Capitol, a House committee has been assigned to investigate the attack on that building. “fight like hell”Against election results declaring Joe Biden the winner of the presidency

The panel is probing a “possible cover-up” of Donald Trump’s phone logs from that bloody day, which show an unexplained gap of seven hours and 37 minutes as the president’s supporters invaded the country’s seat of government, according to a joint report this week by CBS News and The Washington Post.

The House panel is currently investigating whether Trump spoke on that day through backchannels. These include the phones of aides as well as personal disposable phones. “burner phones,”Two people familiar with the investigation said that CBS and the Post reported the findings. The news agencies stated that the committee is now investigating whether the log was complete from that day.

Trump made the following statement Monday night: “I have no idea what a burner phone is, to the best of my knowledge I have never even heard the term.”

John Bolton (the former national security adviser under the Trump administration) told CBS News Tuesday that he had heard former President Donald Trump use it. “burner phones”Trump understood the meaning of it in multiple discussions.

Bolton said he and Trump had spoken about how people have used “burner phones”CBS News reported this to help people avoid having their calls screened.