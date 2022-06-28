Dawn Porter Explores Supreme Court In Showtime Docuseries ‘Confirmed’

The Supreme Court has been under the lens in a major way after its landmark ruling to reverse Roe v. Wade last week.

Dawn Porter, director of documentaries including The Way I See It and John Lewis: Good Trouble, will now explore the history of the court, the justices, decisions and confirmation battles that have shaped the United States, in four-part docuseries Confirmed for Showtime.

“You can easily argue that more than any election or institution, the future of the U.S. will be dictated by the actions of the Supreme Court,” said Vinnie Malhotra, EVP, Nonfiction Programming, Showtime Networks. “Confirmed will bring indispensable context to how we got to this moment in time, while also breaking down the maelstrom of activity that is altering the course of the nation this very year.”

“We’ve been working on this series for months now, but I’ve recently began to describe it as a thriller,” said Porter. “We literally are trying to keep up with a seemingly never-ending story of change. Showtime had the presence of mind to commission this project well before we knew what monumental shifts would occur during production. We hope everyone will tune in to learn more about one of the most powerful influences in America. The Supreme Court determines our fundamental rights and privileges. We all need to know how it works.”