Kylie Jenner accused of leaving a $20 tip for a $500 restaurant bill

Celebrity encounters are always interesting to hear.

While they’re not completely revealing (what if someone’s having an ‘off’ day or just going through a hard time?) they can often shed light on what a very famous person is really like behind the scenes.

Whether they’re kind to ‘normal’ people, whether they’re respectful to their entourage if they’re a bad tipper…

And it’s the latter accusation that’s just been levelled at cosmetics tycoon and reality TV star Kylie Jenner.

In a video shared in July 2020 former hostess Julia Carol Ann decided to spill the beans about the celebrities she’d met while working in “fancy Manhattan restaurant”.

In a TikTok rating celebrities including Hailey Bieber and the Hadid sisters, Julia highlighted a not-so-positive experience with the youngest Jenner sibling.

Turns out, for a very rich person, Kylie Jenner is apparently extremely stingy.

“She was fine, but she tipped $20 on a $500 dinner bill,” Julia alleged.

Do with that information what you will”.

As a result, she rated Kylie “2/10” as a customer.

Diners in America are encouraged to leave tips ranging from 15 to 20 per cent.

Which would have been about $100 on Kylie’s cheque.

Instead, her tip was reportedly only 4 per cent of the total.

She’s currently being dragged for the alleged lack of generosity.

This is a woman allegedly worth $900m, after all…

Also faring badly in her ratings was Hailey Bieber who scored a “3.5/10” for not being “nice” during several interactions Julia had with her.

The Hadid sisters, however, were “super polite and friendly with staff”, gaining them full marks.

In part two of her TikTok tea-spilling, Julia also scored Kylie’s sister, Kendall Jenner, poorly.

She got a “4/10” for being “pretty cold towards staff” and having “someone speak for her”.

Beyoncé however got a “1000000/10” for being extremely polite.

Manners cost nothing, folks!

