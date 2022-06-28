Ewan McGregor Confirms What We Suspected About His Tense Divorce

Ewan McGregor admits it’s still a work in progress for him and his blended family. In GQ‘s June issue, the “Trainspotting” star described the fallout from his 2020 divorce from ex-wife Eve Mavrakis. “A divorce in a family is a bomb going off in everyone’s life — my children’s lives,” he said. “The sort of healing of that is ongoing.” Given that he and longtime girlfriend, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, reportedly tied the knot in April, per People, we imagine any progress is greatly welcomed.

Ewan and Mavrakis’ 25-year-old daughter, Clara McGregor, infamously called Winstead a “piece of trash” in the wake of her parents’ divorce (per Central Recorder). “It wasn’t my finest moment,” Clara told The Times in an August 2018 interview. “It’s a hard thing to wrap your head around when you feel you had this idea of what the family unit is and then to have that shift,” she said. However, things have changed so for the McGregor clan that Clara even congratulated her father and Winstead on Instagram after the birth of their son, calling it “the greatest gift.”