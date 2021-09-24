David Beckham teases Noel Gallagher as they reunite for new Oasis flick

David Beckham and Noel Gallagher reignited their old football rivalry as they rubbed shoulders at the premiere of Oasis: Knebworth 1996.

The legendary footie player and music legend first met in the 90s, when David was a member of Manchester Untied’s football club while Noel was a supporter of bitter rivals Manchester City.

The pair put aside their football fight and watched Oasis, a new documentary that documented the band’s famous Knebworth gig in the mid 1990s.

Posting the iconic photo of himself and Liam on his Instagram, David penned: “What a great film mate…Oasis at Knebworth 1996… Absolutely loved it… Took me right back to the good old 90’s when United were winning everything.”







(Image: David Beckham/Instagram)



The new documentary Oasis: Knebworth 1996 explores the band’s iconic sell out event and gives viewers the chance to see behind the scenes footage that has never been shown before.

Oasis was at their best when they played to 250,000 faithful fans over a single weekend.

Noel said that he didn’t know at the time how it would become so famous.







(Image: David Beckham/Instagram)



The pop star said: “I was so f***ing arrogant at the time that it didn’t really register. Genuinely. It’s only since Supersonic (Oasis’s 2016 documentary) and this film that you try and put yourself back in there and you get goosebumps.”

He continued: “I’m not sure there are any bands who had that lift-off like we did. We were still in the same circumstances as our audience, almost. It is a snapshot of a band, of its zenith. It is a great moment for the band.

“Morning Glory (Oasis’s second album, in 1995) hadn’t really taken off. We were loaded but we hadn’t really got paid. You know, the f***ing chimps hadn’t turned up and tigers and fur coats.”







(Image: Dave Benett/Getty Images for Tra)



Fans throughout the UK flocked to the Hertfordshire stately home for the £22-a-head iconic occasion.

Jake Scott, a director, has restored footage from the event and recreated the moment.

Noel remained cool despite the excitement in the crowd. He was more focused on his television than the possibility of entertaining thousands.

The 52-year-old said that he and his other band members didn’t feel that “overwhelmed” at the time.

The rocker added that he cannot speak for Liam but that from his own experience, he was focused on Sky TV’s inability to work properly in his dressing area.

For more of the latest showbiz news from Central Recorder, make sure you sign up to one of our newsletters here.