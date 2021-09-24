Gabby Petito Final Instagram Post By Fiancé after her death becomes Memorial for 100’s of Mourners..

GABBY Petito’s last Instagram photo that was “posted by her fiancé after her death” has become a memorial for hundreds of mourners.

Visitors paid their respects to the late YouTuber by setting up a memorial outside The Monarch in Ogden.

The vlogger’s final snap shows her smiling in front of the distinctive butterfly mural and is captioned “Happy Halloween.”

The 22-year-old YouTuber’s photo was shared on August 26, two days after she was at the Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming, her last known location.

A group of locals decided to honor her memory by creating the memorial, which includes photos, flowers, notes, and other personal items.

Jake McMahon posted on Facebook: “I understand that this might be a little odd.

“Gabby was not from Ogden Utah.. or the west coast. She was, however, a human being who saw Utah/Ogden’s beauty from Florida.

“If she can show Utah some love, we can show her some love and come together with one another in her memory. The bigger picture here is that this tragedy isn’t rare.”

He added that hundreds of people have flocked the area to pay their respects to Gabby and have been leaving “heartwarming messages.”

He told the Independent: “In order to make sure nothing gets stolen or damaged, I take home the gifts and cards each night around 8 pm and I bring them back each morning around 8 am.

“We have some books that each person can write a message to Gabby or her loved ones (we’ll be sending these to her family afterward), and the messages they write have been so heartwarming.

“It’s obvious to many that Gabby was a beautiful soul who would light up a room, and she didn’t deserve this fate whatsoever.”

As they noted the absence of tagged locations, web sleuths are questioning Gabby’s Instagram post.

Gabby’s body was found earlier this week in Wyoming and the Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue confirmed the vlogger died as a result of homicide but the cause is still pending final autopsy results.

Meanwhile her fiancé Brian Laundrie remains missing after he vanished last Tuesday, when according to his family, he left home to go hiking in Carlton Reserve and never returned.

A federal arrest warrant has been issued for Laundrie, according to an indictment filed by the Denver Field Office of the FBI

The 23-year-old is accused of swiping Gabby’s Capital One debit card and running up a $1,000 balance from August 31 through September 1.

The law firm offers a $20,000 reward to anyone who leads to Brian Laundrie.

