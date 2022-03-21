David Beckham gives his social accounts to a Ukrainian doctor

David Beckham, soccer superstar, gave his social media accounts over to Iryna, a Ukrainian doctor.

Iryna from Kharkiv’s Regional Perinatal Center showed viewers how it felt to work in the midst of war.

Beckham is a Unicef ambassador and has 127.5 million combined followers on Instagram & Facebook.

David Beckham, the soccer star, has given his Instagram and Facebook accounts over to a Ukrainian doctor in order to highlight the fact that he is a Ukrainian doctor. “amazing work”That she and other healthcare workers are doing in Kharkiv, the city under siege.

On Sunday, Beckham — who has 71.5 million followers on Instagram and 56 million on Facebook — passed the social media reins to a woman named “Iryna,”A child anesthesiologist who is also the head of the city’s Regional Perinatal Center.

There are several outlets, even an opposition TV channel. Nexta TV, identified her to be Irina Kondratova.

David Beckham (@davidbeckham), shared this post.

Iryna demonstrated to viewers, through a series video and photos shared via Facebook Stories and Instagram, what it was like to work with pregnant women when they are in conflict.

First, she walked viewers through the basement that pregnant women and mothers were evacuated to. First day of Russian invasion of Ukraine. “It was a terrible three hours that we spent together,”Read the text below the video.

She noted, “unfortunately, we can’t take babies who are in intensive care to the basement, because they rely on life-saving equipment.”

Another clip shows Iryna caring for a baby and a woman. The text was as follows: “The first days were the most difficult. We had to learn how to work with bombings and strikes.”

She also shared a clip of Yana, a young mother and Mykhailo, her baby boy who was born with breathing issues on the second-day of war. “He is better now. But his family’s house was destroyed and they can’t go back,”Iryna spoke.





Iryna shared the story about Yana, a mother with breathing problems, and Mykhailo her baby boy.



Instagram/David Beckham







“My work is 24/7 now. I’m here all day,”She added that she was asking for donations to charities, such as Unicef. Unicef provided oxygen generators to the facility.

“We are probably risking our lives, but we don’t think about it at all. We love our work,”She spoke. “Doctors and nurses here, we worry, we cry, but none of us will give up.”

Beckham became a Unicef Goodwill Ambassador2005. Insider did not receive a response immediately to his request for comment.