How 90 Day Fiancé’s Latest Episode Further Proved Why Ximena And Mike Shouldn’t Be Together

Warning! 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days Episode "Disappearing Act."

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 DaysIs running away with the award Cast with the most scandalous casting In Season 5, each week brings more drama to the conversation. All season, fans have debated whether to allow the controversy to continue. Mike BerkOr Ximena Morales is more in the wrong within their relationship, and even if a consensu can’t be formally reached on that, everyone can at least presumably agree these two shouldn’t be together. This was evident in the most recent episode, when Mike took it very badly and Ximena called off their relationship.

As previous episodes have, the episode began as usual for the couple. Mike was unsure if Ximena truly loved him or if she simply loved the fact that he supported her financially. Ximena made it pretty clear the previous week that she didn’t love Mike — we could have saved him some time had had just asked us about it — but Mike felt determined on trying to talk things out, since he truly believes she did feel so strongly for him at one point. This is when things got worse.

Ximena literally slept with him

Mike’s behavior led to a breaking of the relationship. Ximena felt the need for him to tell her it was over. He then reacted in a few undesirable ways which all proved to be the best case scenario. We saw him run away from the scene shortly after the news broke. He then ran in the direction of a city that he probably doesn’t know. Mike will be in a very dangerous situation. However, it looks like he will make his way back to Ximena’s apartment unharmed, as he has a preview for next weeks.

The fallout from the split continued, and Mike stated that he would not stay in a hotel the day after his flight. Instead, he said he would stay at Ximena’s apartment because he had paid the rent. This was not only a bad move for relieving the drama but also it allowed for further escalation. Hopefully things will not get worse. It’s hard to imagine things getting more violent considering Mike’s demands during the breakup discussion.

Mike broke up with Ximena and demanded she return everything he had purchased for her. He could then take it all with him to America. The demand didn’t make much sense, considering he’d then need to pay all kinds of excess fees to ship everything to the States, and seemed more like an empty and impulsive threat more at home in an awkward sitcom plot. It also seemed somewhat cruel to Ximena’s children, whom he at one point said he loved as his own (even if The children were allegedly forced to agree with their producers ). Mike did not win points on an emotional or logistical level. However, it is worth noting that not everyone acts rationally right away after a breakup.

Ximena is open about not being romantically interested in Mike

There was a time when there was no need to be. 90 Day FiancéFans believed that Ximena was the one who led Mike, but later episodes showed a different story. For weeks now, Ximena’s expressed to Mike that their relationship hasn’t amounted to what she thought it would, and added that she’s not sure she’s willing to try and fix things. Mike kept trying to get her to work with him. She tried but failed. It’s hard not to feel for her in these recent episodes, too, since she’s done just about everything to get Mike to leave the country amicably, and he’s still hanging around. It’s difficult not to point the finger at Ximena. “stringing things along”When she is being as honest as she is in the episode, and telling Mike that it’s done.

Will Mike and Ximena be kept apart?

Despite everything that happened in the last 90 Day FiancéEpisode and its corresponding “coming up”Preview, Mike and Ximena were reportedly still married until very recently. Note that the majority of what you see is on Before the 90 Days was filmed months prior to airing, so even if the two end the fifth season apart, there’s still the chance they reconciled in the aftermath.

The good news is that they are no longer together and can move on with their lives. This is despite the drama that Mike learned she was seeing another man. It’s unclear if that story will play out on a spinoff or entirely off-screen, though given the Recent accusations of racism and transphobia against Mike , I wouldn’t be sure they’ll appear again.