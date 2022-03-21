Arkansas Car Show Shooting: 1 Dead, at Least 28 Injured.

Authorities claim that Cameron Shaffer, a 23-year-old from Jackson, Arkansas was killed. They don’t believe he was involved.

Bullets hit at least six children, who were taken to Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock. The children ranged in age between 19 months and 11 years. The majority of the children were reportedly released from hospital by Sunday afternoon.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson published a statement which, in part, read: “The shooting spree in Dumas last night at a family event represents a total disregard for the value of life.”

Hutchinson stated that the state and local police had arrested one suspect, while still searching for other potential shooters.

Dumas is a small, rural community with approximately 4,000 residents, and it’s located around 90 miles from Little Rock Arkansas. Hood-Nic, a local charity known for its generosity to the community hosted the event. According to organizers, it is the first time that the event has gone wrong.

