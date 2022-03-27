Amy Schumer says she’struggling’ with hair-pulling disorder

Amy Schumer is a victim of the hair-pulling disorder, trichotillomania. This she disclosed in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

Schumer said that she once had so much hair she needed a wig.

Schumer’s Hulu Series, “Life & Beth,”The topic is discussed through her character.

Amy Schumer claimed she has had to deal with trichotillomania. A condition that makes you feel the need to remove body hair.For many years.

During an interview The Hollywood Reporter’s Lacey Rose The 40-year old candidly spoke out about her childhood and how she got to where she is now.



TV Series “Life & Beth.”

The series also stars Michael Cera, Michael Rapaport and explores the disorder through Beth’s portrayal.

“I think everybody has a big secret and that’s mine,”Schumer stated this to THR. “And I’m proud that my big secret only hurts me but it’s been what I’ve carried so much shame about for so long.”

Schumer explained to THR the fact that the disorder arose during a very difficult time in her own life. She said that her father was insolvent at the time and she was later diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. Schumer’s mother divorced her from her father to marry her best friend.

Schumer explained to the outlet that once she pulled out so much hair, she had to wear an emcee before she could return to school. “everybody knew.”

“And it’s not that I used to have this problem and now I don’t,”Schumer added that trichotillomania was also a possibility. “still something that I struggle with.”

Schumer said to THR that she is concerned that her 2-year-old son might also be diagnosed with trichotillomania. It has been a concern since it has affected her family. Genetic componentAccording to the National Institute of Health, (NIH), it is.

“Every time he touches his head I’m having a heart attack,”She told THR.

She hopes that trichotillomania could be shown in the series to encourage both her as well as audiences. “alleviate shame.”

“I really don’t want to have a big secret anymore,”Schumer stated this to THR. “And I thought putting it in there would be good for me to alleviate some of my shame and maybe, hopefully, help others alleviate some of theirs, too.”

Insider reached out to Schumer representatives but they did not immediately reply.

The Anxiety & Depression Association of America (ADAA)According to reports, trichotillomania could begin in 22-month-olds. However, there are no records of cases in the 60+ age group as of March 2020. According to the report, trichotillomania can affect men and women alike pre-puberty but is more common in women.

According to the ADAA Trichotillomania is often triggered by stress in childhood and adolescence.

In February, it was announced that Schumer would host the 94th Academy Awards alongside Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes on March 27. This will mark the first time that three women have hosted Oscars.

Recently, Schumer said she got liposuction because she was “tired of looking at myself in the mirror.”

“Everybody on camera is doing this shit, I just wanted to be real about it,”She told The Hollywood Reporter.