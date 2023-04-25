The Periodontist Explains When You Should Worry About Gum Blooding

Tom O'Brien
By Tom O'Brien
In
HealthLife StylePublic Health

The Periodontist Explains When You Should Worry About Gum Blooding

The diet we eat can have a significant impact on our oral health. Exclusively, Dr. Froum explains that eating an alkaline-based diet and staying away from highly processed sugars or acids can help to relieve bleeding gums. He says eating green vegetables, which are alkalizing in nature, can soothe inflamed gums and balance out the mouth’s acidity. 

But our diets can harm oral health as well if they contain foods which may cause damage to teeth or gums. Sugary foods like fructose or candy can weaken gums, causing further dental issues and discomfort. He continues, “Processed foods, on the other hand, are unhealthy in general for many reasons. They often contain trans fats, which can cause inflammation. In addition, they’re high sodium, which promotes water retention. And they lack vitamins and minerals that help maintain gum health.”

Latest News

Previous article
Daunte’s Parents Speak Out as Cop who Shot Son leaves Prison Early

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact