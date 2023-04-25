The Periodontist Explains When You Should Worry About Gum Blooding

The diet we eat can have a significant impact on our oral health. Exclusively, Dr. Froum explains that eating an alkaline-based diet and staying away from highly processed sugars or acids can help to relieve bleeding gums. He says eating green vegetables, which are alkalizing in nature, can soothe inflamed gums and balance out the mouth’s acidity.

But our diets can harm oral health as well if they contain foods which may cause damage to teeth or gums. Sugary foods like fructose or candy can weaken gums, causing further dental issues and discomfort. He continues, “Processed foods, on the other hand, are unhealthy in general for many reasons. They often contain trans fats, which can cause inflammation. In addition, they’re high sodium, which promotes water retention. And they lack vitamins and minerals that help maintain gum health.”