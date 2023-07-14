A hotel guest is stunned at the ‘toweletiquette,’ which he had never known about. And people are divided.

HOTEL guests have sparked a heated debate about towel etiquette, which they admit they aren’t certain of.

Tipping is a tricky thing to grasp, especially if you’re not used it.

Tiktoker Byron Seto was one of the few people who were still unsure about what to tip their hotel staff.@byron.seto).

They were told that during a recent visit, they should have tipped the workers who brought them a hand towel.

Nevertheless, the truth was that they had not been informed of this before.

They replied: "I was just told that I should tip the staff at hotels when I ask for towels. Girls, What do I pay for?

I understand that helping luggage is important, but it’s the first time I have heard about something like this.

This video has now been viewed over 85,000 times. There are still people who question whether Byron is correct.

Some felt that towel tips should not be included in the bill.

Some people said that they don’t tip for towels, but do it when the towel service is provided.

Another added: “Yeah you absolutely don’t need to do that.

“I would’ve been flabbergasted if someone tipped me for getting towels.”

Others were stunned to learn that people did not pay for these favours.

One wrote: “These comments are crazy y’all need to start treating people nicely.”

The other person added: “My parents are always doing it, and so is the staff at the hotel when they carry your bags.”

A third agreed, saying: “You should always tip staff at hotels, even if it’s only a dollar or two.”

According to a former employee of a hotel, some people do not know that they are supposed to tip people on towels.

Stephanie Land, who wrote the book Maid which was adapted into a Netflix series last year, shared her tips for what to do when leaving a hotel room.

Every day, guests at hotels should tip their housekeepers.

Every day, guests at hotels should tip their housekeepers.

She claimed that they should be paying at least $10 (£7.60) a day, per person who stayed in the room.

She wrote on Twitter: "Tip. ($10 (£7.60)/day, per person who stayed) If your stay is multiple days, tip every day you expect cleaning service. Seriously."

