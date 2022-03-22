Supreme Court selects an emotional tribute for parents. The internet

Judge Ketanji Jackson During Monday’s first encounter with Democratic and Republican senators, President Joe Biden’s nominee for the Supreme Court made an emotional tribute to her parents – and the internet is reeling.

Judge Jackson talked about her birth in Washington, D.C., and her parents. “pride”They were happy to give her her name.

“And to express both pride in their heritage and hope for the future, they gave me an African name – Ketanji Onyika, which they were told means ‘lovely one’,”She said.

“My parents taught me that, unlike the many barriers that they had had to face growing up, my path was clear so that if I worked hard and I believed in myself and America, I could do anything or be anything that I wanted to be.”

Judge Jackson continues: “My parents have been married for almost 54 years, and they’re here with me today. I cannot possibly thank them enough for everything they’ve done for me. I love you, mom and dad .”

While one of her daughters watched with pride, she also presented her husband, Dr. Patrick Jackson.

“I have no doubt that without him by my side from the very beginning of this incredible professional journey, none of this would have been possible… Patrick, I love you,”She said.

Twitter users shared their heartwarming moments via Twitter.

See other reactions below.

Monday’s hearing was just the beginning of a marathon of hearings to determine if Judge Jackson will become the first Black female justice on America’s highest court.

