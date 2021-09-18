Daniel Craig says goodbye to James Bond as he gives an emotional speech to cast and crew on the set of No Time To Die

DANIEL Craig choked up as he paid an emotional goodbye to James Bond and the cast and crew of No Time To Die.

Daniel took a moment after wrapping up his last mission as the British spy.

3 Daniel Craig grew emotional making a speech to the Bond cast and crew Credit: Eon Productions

3 He applauded those who had worked hard to bring his films to the big screen Credit: Eon Productions

Standing in a black dinner suit synonymous with the character, Daniel said: “A lot of people here worked on five pictures with me, and I know there’s a lot of things said about what I think about these films or all of those, whatever.

“I’ve loved every single second of these movies, and especially this one, because I’ve gotten up every morning and I’ve had the chance to work with you guys.”

Just before the emotion got too much for him, Daniel added it “has been one of the greatest honours of my life.”

He finished his speech by breaking into applause which was reciprocated by those listening.

After last flick Spectre, Daniel once said that he would rather slash his wrists than be playing Bond again. He also noted the physical toll it had taken on his body.

His attitude towards No Time To Die was a reflection of his fondness for the role.

On being persuaded to reprise the role for No Time To Die, which will make him the longest-serving actor as 007, Daniel told Central Recorder: “I do not want to go on about how hard Spectre was, but I needed a break. I had to turn off.

“I genuinely felt psychologically at the end of that film too old. ­Barbara drives a hard bargain. I don’t think I was ever going to get away with leaving after Spectre.”

He added: “My tenure is what it is, but it is only part of something bigger. Looking back on my films, I feel incredibly proud of all of them. It is difficult to leave this role.

“I can be as brazen and blasé about it as I like, but it is still tough to walk away from. It’s not about fame or money.

“I am incredibly fortunate to have been able to do this. But I think it is OK now [to leave the role], and it’s because we did this movie.”

3 Daniel is the longest serving Bond ever Credit: Alamy