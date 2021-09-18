Wait! Tahzjuan Hawkins Shares Group Text With Tre And Uncle

Tahzjuan Hawkins was open from the beginning of her Bachelor in Paradise journey. The first truth she revealed was she’d gone on a date with another cast member’s relative, Tre Cooper’s uncle. Tre and Tre quickly became friends, and she revealed to the cameras that Tre was a better kisser than his uncle. Everyone exclaimed when they learned, but everyone forgot about it as they continued to spend quality time together.

Thaz was on Colton Underwood’s season, but she got sent home right away. She then had a date with John Paul Jones on a previous season of Bachelor in Paradise that didn’t go well. It was awkward for viewers at home, and John almost vomited after he ate the date food. Those things didn’t stop her from trying again. Now Hawkins opens up a bit about how she spoke to Tre and his uncle before going on Paradise.

What Did Tahzjuan Hawkin’s Group Chat Look Like?

Tahzjuan Hawkins went on Click Bait and talked about how she ended up dating Tre’s uncle. She claimed they met on a dating site and only went on one date. Tahz said he still text her, but he travels a lot for work. She didn’t see a serious relationship with him. According to Bachelor Nation, Hawkins also revealed that Tre’s uncle, Anthony tried to get them in contact.

They had a group text because Tre would be on Katie Thurston’s season, and his uncle thought she could give some advice. Tahz stated that she gave him some pointers. She said, “don’t spend a lot of money on clothes. I spent so much money getting ready for the show and got sent home on night one. So don’t be me.”

She Didn’t Expect To See Tre On The Beach

Tahzjuan Hawkins said she didn’t even know Tre would be there. She wanted to meet Riley Christian. But he and Maurissa gunn quickly made a connection. Hawkins says there aren’t any hard feelings. She’s glad she went on Paradise. Above is her farewell Instagram post. It featured her eating pasta by the pool.

The caption said, “sad to say goodbye, but pasta is always on my side & the journey continues.” The picture, she said, was from the last time she was on BIP. She expressed her gratitude for the overwhelming support from fans. She said she couldn’t respond to all of them. The piece of advice she gave her followers was, “always be yourself, never let anyone dull your shine. You’re perfect the way you are.”

What do you think about Tahzjuan’s exit from the beach? Leave your comments below with all of your thoughts. Bachelor in Paradise will be back next Tuesday for some more fun in the sun!