Nazis assigned ‘SS superteam’ a secret mission of search of ‘purest race on Earth’ before WW2

Vaibhav Purandare, historian and author of Hitler and India, has revealed how the Nazis sent a secret search party to India just before World War 2 on a sick quest for the “source of origin of the Aryan race.”

He writes for the BBC that Adolf Hitler believed “Aryan” Nordic people had traveled to India over 1,500 years ago but committed the sin of mixing with non-Aryan locals.

He mentioned India many times over the years. However, Hitler was a hateful man, and in 1938, Heinrich Himmler, the Nazi leader, decided to send a five-man mission into India to investigate this fascist legend.

Himmler had established a task force three years earlier to investigate Atlantis’ mythical lost city. This was another trope from fascist mythology.

The “pure” Aryans had allegedly moved on from India to safer places some time ago, and Tibet was thought to be one such location.

Purandare and others are less knowledgeable on the subject. They even suggested that the Nazis came to Tibet as part of a Yeti hunt to find the missing link to the pure Aryan race.

The group arrived first in Sri Lanka and then moved on to India, with the intent of reaching Tibet.

Purandare writes: “They [British authorities] were initially reluctant to allow them to pass through India and the then British-run Times of India even ran the accusatory headline: ‘A Gestapo Agent in India’.”

They eventually reached Tibet by the end of 1938, despite resistance from local authorities.

The famous swastika flag was flown by the expedition team. It is a symbol that is more prominent in the west today than it is in Asia.

Known locally in Tibet as “yungdrung,” the swastika has vastly different connotations for Buddhists and Hindus than it does for us.

Purandare writes: “It had long been a symbol of good fortune. Even today, the symbol is visible outside homes, inside temples, at street corners, and on the backs of tempos and trucks.”

Perhaps due to this, and the fact that Tibetan Buddhists would have had no idea what the Nazis thought about their religion, the search party was treated well by Tibet’s ruling regent and the commoners, according to Purandare.

With the war in Europe imminent, the horrendous expedition was ended in August 1939. However, the team had already taken fingerprints and measured Tibetans.

These photos and approximately 2000 Tibet artifacts were returned to Salzburg by the Allies, who then destroyed them.