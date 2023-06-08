Lydia Karakyriakou, the forgotten Love Island star, ditches her bra for a jaw-dropping dress on holiday

LYDIA Karkyriakou was stunning as she ditched the bra for a beautiful holiday photo.

Love Island’s forgotten star made an appearance on the show last year as Casa Amor, a bombshell.

The brunette beauty, despite having a relationship with the hunky Tom Clare footballer, failed to make a splash and was promptly thrown out of the villa.

Lydia, a Glasgow gal who had a summer romance a year ago is now back in Europe soaking up some sun.

She stunned her fans with a stunning white gown as she enjoyed an outing to Toulon in France.

The look was completed with designer sunglasses, an eye-catching bag and glamorous jewellery.

The stunning photos were shared by friends and fans on social media.

Sammy James said, “I am obsessed with the look.”

Another said: “The outfit the everything .”

Third: “Words are inadequate to describe your beauty.”

Love Island 2019: The most read book

The other wrote “I like the style.”

Lydia gained fame when she arrived in the villa last year as a stunning bombshell.

Glasgow’s retail assistant swapped jobs to take part in ITV Villa.

At the time, the Scots influencer said: “I’m looking for someone to bounce off and someone who is able to support and care for me.”

