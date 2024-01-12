Damsel Release Date, Spoilers, Trailer & More: Everything We Know So Far

Millie Bobby Brown, known for her iconic role in Netflix’s “Stranger Things,” continues to make waves in the entertainment industry. From her breakthrough as Eleven to her recent ventures as a producer, Brown’s career trajectory is a testament to her talent and versatility. One of her upcoming projects, “Damsel,” not only features her as the lead but also marks her executive producer role. Let’s dive into everything we know about “Damsel.”

Millie Bobby Brown: A Rising Star

Millie Bobby Brown captured hearts and gained global recognition for her portrayal of Eleven in Netflix’s sci-fi horror series “Stranger Things.” Despite being just 12 years old when she took on the role, her talent was undeniable. Brown’s career has since flourished, including roles in Hollywood blockbusters and her executive producer role in the “Enola Holmes” franchise. Now, with “Damsel,” Brown steps into the shoes of Princess Elodie, both as the lead character and an executive producer.

Damsel Plot

“Damsel” follows the story of Princess Elodie, who faces a shocking betrayal and finds herself trapped in a cave with a fire-breathing dragon. Realizing that no one is coming to save her, Elodie must rely on herself for survival. The film explores themes of courage, self-reliance, and resilience in the face of adversity.

Damsel Release Date

Originally slated for a worldwide release on Netflix on October 13, 2023, “Damsel” experienced a delay. The new release date is set for March 8, 2024. As of now, there’s no confirmation of a theatrical release, so fans can anticipate streaming the fantasy action film on Netflix.

Trailer Insights

The anticipation for “Damsel” grew with the release of the film’s trailer. The clips offer glimpses of Princess Elodie encountering a fire-breathing dragon, navigating troubled waters on a boat, and preparing for an epic battle armed with a sword. The supporting cast, including Angela Bassett and Robin Wright, is showcased in their respective roles. The trailer sets the stage for a thrilling fantasy adventure with Brown in the lead.

The Tale of Princess Elodie

“Damsel” begins with Elodie, a dutiful young woman agreeing to marry her seemingly perfect Prince Charming. However, the marriage turns out to be a cruel trap, orchestrated by the royal family to serve as a sacrifice to a bloodthirsty dragon. Elodie is thrown into the dragon’s pit, and with no saviors in sight, she must rely on her wit to escape impending doom. The film challenges traditional damsel-in-distress tropes, portraying Princess Elodie as a resourceful and formidable character.

Damsel Cast

Alongside Millie Bobby Brown, the cast of “Damsel” features talented actors in key roles. Nick Robinson plays Prince Henry, Angela Bassett portrays Lady Bayford, Robin Wright takes on the role of Queen Isabelle, and Ray Winstone appears as the King. The ensemble cast includes Ricky Guillart, Brooke Carter, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Sam Sharma, Saif Mohsen, Sonya Nisa, Elmano Sancho, and Erickson Santos Gomes.

Behind the Scenes

“Damsel” is directed by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo, known for “28 Weeks Later.” The screenplay and executive production are credited to Dan Mazeau. Brown, along with Sue Baden-Powell, Mark Bomback, and Robert Brown, serves as an executive producer. Larry Fong is the cinematographer, and Jane Antonia Cornish provides the musical score. The film is produced by PMCA Productions and Roth/Kirschenbaum Films, with Netflix handling distribution.

Damsel Production and Filming Details

Announced in March 2020, “Damsel” commenced shooting in February 2022 in Portugal. The picturesque landscapes of Portugal provide the backdrop for the fantasy adventure. Filming wrapped up on July 1, 2022, adding to the anticipation for the film’s release.

Millie Bobby Brown’s journey from the supernatural mysteries of Hawkins to the fantastical realm of “Damsel” showcases her diverse skills and storytelling prowess. As the film awaits its debut, audiences can look forward to a captivating tale of survival, courage, and a princess taking control of her destiny.