Lola Release Date, Plot, Trailer & More: Shocking Updates Out!!

Lola Release Date

Vertical Entertainment has unveiled the official trailer for the upcoming drama “Lola,” marking actress-director Nicola Peltz Beckham’s feature directorial debut. Scheduled for release on February 9 in theaters and on VOD, the film promises a poignant narrative set against the backdrop of 2002 Middle America.

Plot Synopsis

“Set in 2002 Middle America, Lola revolves around nineteen-year-old Lola James who is desperately working to save enough money to get her little brother, Arlo, out of their toxic home dominated by their mother, Mona. All Lola wants is for Arlo to have a chance at the life she never had, nor will. One tragic night her whole world gets uprooted, and from that moment on, nothing will ever be the same.”

Directorial Debut of Nicola Peltz Beckham

Nicola Peltz Beckham, recognized for her roles in “The Last Airbender” (2010) and “Holiday” (2020), as well as her part in the crime drama series “Bates Motel,” steps into the director’s chair for the first time with “Lola.” The film explores themes of family, sacrifice, and resilience, transporting audiences to a pivotal moment in Lola’s life that reshapes her world.

A Stellar Cast

The cast of “Lola” features a stellar ensemble, with Nicola Peltz Beckham herself leading the narrative. Virginia Madsen, Trevor Long, Luke David Blumm, Raven Goodwin, Sunil Narkar, Stephen Graybill, Richie Merritt, Taprena Michelle Augustine, Kevin Toms, VJ Foster, Stephanie Erb, Phil Ursino, Akai Allan, Hilda Boulware, Will Peltz, Lena Georgas, and Diana Tankaka round out the talented lineup. Each member of the cast contributes to the emotional depth and authenticity of the story.

Production Details

The film is produced by Will McCance, with Nicola Peltz Beckham showcasing her storytelling prowess in both writing and directing. “Lola” promises to offer viewers a powerful and evocative cinematic experience, delving into the complexities of family dynamics and the resilience of the human spirit.

As audiences await the release of “Lola” on February 9, the trailer provides a glimpse into the heart-wrenching journey that Lola undertakes, capturing the essence of love, sacrifice, and the pursuit of a better life. Nicola Peltz Beckham’s directorial debut is poised to make a significant impact, marking her transition into a multifaceted storyteller in the world of cinema.