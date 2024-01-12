Will There Be The Drew Barrymore Show Season 5? Everything We Know So Far

After a tumultuous start to its fourth season and some backstage turbulence, “The Drew Barrymore Show” is set to return for a fifth season on CBS Stations. Despite a delayed start to the current season and controversies behind the scenes, the show has been renewed early, bringing more of Drew Barrymore’s unique charm to daytime television.

Performance of “The Drew Barrymore Show”

The fourth season of “The Drew Barrymore Show” has seen an average of 1.1 million viewers, experiencing a notable increase from October to December. This surge in viewership may be attributed to a scarcity of original entertainment programs in the fall, influenced by simultaneous strikes from SAG-AFTRA and WGA. Whether due to fans moving past the controversy or the limited programming options, the show’s numbers have shown growth in both households and total viewers.

Will There Be The Drew Barrymore Show Season 5?

“The Drew Barrymore Show” is anchored by its key launch group, CBS Stations, in crucial markets such as Los Angeles, New York, and Chicago. The show’s association with CBS Stations has been extended through 2025, aligning its term with “The Kelly Clarkson Show” of NBCU, another daytime talk show.

Who’s Next On The Drew Barrymore Show?

Fans can look forward to exciting episodes featuring the cast of the new Mean Girls film, including Renee Rapp, Angourie Rice, Avantika, Bebe Wood, Christopher Briney, Auli’I Cravalho, and Jaquel Spivey. Additionally, the cast of FX’s upcoming “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans,” with stars like Naomi Watts, Diane Lane, Chloe Sevigny, Demi Moore, Molly Ringwald, and Calista Flockhart, will grace the show. The upcoming weeks will also feature appearances by Austin Butler, Callum Turner, Annette Bening, Dan Levy, Isla Fisher, Lucy Hale, Clive Owen, Andie MacDowell, Bryce Dallas Howard, Jamie Oliver, and Chrissy Teigen.

Conclusion

Despite challenges and controversies, “The Drew Barrymore Show” continues to be a staple in daytime television, connecting with viewers through its unique blend of entertainment and candid conversations. The early renewal for a fifth season promises more heartfelt moments and celebrity interactions, solidifying Drew Barrymore’s place in the daytime talk show landscape.