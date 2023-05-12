Dalgliesh season 2 episode 5 and 6 cast: ‘The Murder Room’

Dalgliesh season 2 concludes on Channel 5 this week with a final enthralling mystery for the titular detective to solve but who joins Bertie Carvel in the cast of episodes 5 and 6?

Following last week’s law firm-focused mystery, Dalgliesh, Miskin and new recruit DS Daniel Tarrant are faced with another tough case to crack as a museum-owning brother dies in fiery fashion.

As is typically the case with murder mysteries, the latest chapters of Dalgliesh season 2 focus on the show’s central cast of characters while episodes 5 and 6 also introduce a number of guest cast members to serve as suspects.

Titled The Murder Room, the episode is centred around the Dupayne Museum which is owned by siblings Marcus, Neville and Caroline Dupayne.

Neville, who is a doctor, wants to close the family-owned museum so that he can open his own clinic but matters take a heated turn when Neville’s car is set ablaze with the ambitious doctor still trapped inside.

Dalgliesh and his colleagues are called to the scene and quickly discover that several suspects had a motive to kill Neville, which makes their job anything but easy.

Dalgliesh season 2 episodes 5 and 6 cast

As ever in the world of detective dramas, episodes 5 and 6 of Dalgliesh season 2 follow the character created by author PD James as he works to uncover the murderer’s identity while introducing a plethora of guest cast members.

Main and recurring cast

Guest stars

Guest star spotlight

Anastasia Hille as Marie Strickland

We begin our cast rundown for episodes 5 and 6 with Anastasia Hille who takes on the role of museum tour guide, Marie Strickland.

With more than 70 roles to her name, fans are likely to know the Lambeth-born actress from somewhere, with past appearances coming in I Hate Suzie, A Spy Among Friends, 2022’s The Ipcress File, The Missing and its spin-off Baptiste, Silent Witness, Keeping Faith, West Of Liberty, The Fear and Snow White And The Huntsman.

Sylvestra Le Touzel as Muriel Godby

Appearing as museum receptionist Muriel Godby is experienced actress Sylvestra Le Touzel.

After making her on-screen debut as a child actress in a 1968 episode of Doctor Who, Sylvestra has since appeared in more than 100 roles with notable appearances coming in Mansfield Park, Between The Lines, Beast, The Thick Of It, The Crown, The Death Of Stalin, Netflix’s The English Game, Roadkill and Intelligence.

Sorcha Cusack as Tallulah Clutton

Sorcha Cusack is no stranger to murder mysteries as she plays long-standing cast member Mrs McCarthy in Father Brown.

Episodes 5 and 6 see her take on the role of housekeeper Tallulah “Tally” Clutton who witnesses Neville’s flaming car.

Aside from her role in Father Brown, fans may recognise Sorcha from her roles in A Discovery Of Witches, The Battersea Poltergeist podcast series, The Way Up, River, Merlin, 1973’s Jane Eyre series, Coronations Street and Casualty.

Nathaniel Christian as Ryan Archer

Nathaniel Christian appears in only his second TV role in Dalgliesh, with his other coming in the BBC series, The Capture.

He takes on the role of Ryan Archer, a groundsman who quickly emerges as a chief suspect in the case as he had access to the petrol can used to set Neville Dupayne’s car ablaze.

Nicholas Banks as Marcus Dupayne

Nicholas Banks appears as museum director Marcus in episodes 5 and 6.

Fans will likely know the actor best from his appearance as Digby in 2014’s Kingsman: The Secret Service while he’s also held roles in Law & Order: UK, Pramface, Christmas At The Palace and Why Didn’t They Ask Evans?

Michelle Duncan as Caroline Dupayne

Appearing as Marcus and Neville’s sister, Caroline, is Michelle Duncan.

The Scottish-Canadian actress will be most familiar to fans of the film Atonement as well as Whatever Love Means where she played Princess Diana, The Broken, Luther, Call The Midwife, Bohemian Rhapsody, Baptiste, Hannah and the superb Star Wars series, Andor.

James Esler as Dr Neville Dupayne

Taking on the role of this week’s murder victim Dr Neville Dupayne is relative newcomer, James Esler.

In Dalgliesh, the actor is appearing in just his fourth role with past credits coming in ITV’s Litvinenko series as well as the film Testament Of Youth and short film, The Forfeit.

Robinah Kironde as Angela Fox

Robinah Kironde stars as Neville’s secretary, Angela Fox.

The actress is another new arrival to our screens with just a handful of roles to her name, but fans may have spotted her before in The Widow, Prime Video’s Carnival Row and the BBC TV film, Anthony.

Bailey Patrick as Douglas Anderson

Bailey Patrick has just shy of 20 roles to his name while his acting CV includes roles in London Kills, Hollyoaks, The Nest, Good Omens, People Just Do Nothing, Bodyguard and Netflix’s Bridgerton, where he appeared briefly as a Mr Harris.

Robin Soans as Major Rupert Arkwright

With almost 70 roles under his belt, Robin Soans will likely be a familiar face to many, even though most of his roles have been fairly minor.

Among his credits are appearances in both classic and new Doctor Who, Jonathan Creek, The Queen, Midsomer Murders, Endeavour, ITV’s Victoria, the film Victoria & Abdul, Red Joan and all three entries in Netflix’s The Princess Switch trilogy.

Debbie Chazen as Blanche Fielding

With more than 60 credits to her name, Debbie Chazen is another actress fans will have come across somewhere or another.

Her most notable appearances have come in Lucy Sullivan Is Getting Married, The Smoking Room, Doctors, Coronation Street, Trollied, The Spa, Sherlock, Red Joan, Holby City, Sticks And Stones and The Last Kingdom where she played Sable.

Nick Dunning as Roger Denholm

Another experienced actor appearing in episodes 5 and 6 is Nick Dunning who stars as Roger Denholm.

The London-born actor will likely be best known to viewers for his roles in The Tudors and The Iron Lady while other credits include Miss Scarlet & The Duke, Striking Out, Father Brown, Da Vinci’s Demons, and 90s series Medics.

Richard Goulding as Lord Martlesham

And finally, we end with Richard Goulding who appears primarily in episode 6 as Lord Martlesham.

Fans of Channel 4’s The Windsors will know that he portrays Prince Harry in the royal spoof while he’s also held roles in The Crown, A Very British Scandal, ITV’s Belgravia, The Murders At Whitehouse Farm, Fresh Meat, The Iron Lady and the TV film, Brexit: The Uncivil War, where he played Boris Johnson.

Episodes 5 and 6 of Dalgliesh season 2 arrive on Channel 5 and My5 at 9pm on Thursday, May 11 and Friday, May 12, 2023.

