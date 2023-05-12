Reneigh, the horse will be joining Beyonce in her Renaissance World Tour.

As Beyonce’s hotly-anticipated Renaissance tour kicks off, the question of whether the album’s iconic Disco Horse, named Reneigh, will join Bey on the road.

One of the music events of the year, Beyonce‘s ninth tour commences on May 10, 2023 at Sweden’s largest stadium, Friends Arena, in the country’s capital. This world tour celebrates the release of Renaissance, Beyonce’s critically-acclaimed, House-inflected dance album.

While some are curious about the set list and stage outfits, there are others who can’t wait to see whether the album artwork’s Disco Horse is realized for the show.

Reneigh Will Beyonce join Beyonce in tour?

Reneigh is indeed going to be a part of the Renaissance World Tour. Beyonce was seen riding Reneigh over the crowd on the first night.

The Renaissance Stage has a huge version of the horse inspired by the disco balls, jutting into the crowd.

It’s an impressive feat with some questioning the significant budget that could have been spent on staging the Renaissance tour.

How did Reneigh get built?

Nicholas Des Jardins’ Disco Horse Reneigh may look as if it dropped from the skies, but the artist created this piece.

Shared gardens a behind-the-scenes look Watch how he created his glittering horse sculpture, which appears in the Renaissance album art.

“Just a horse and saddle covered in thousands of 1/4th” mirror ball mirrors,” Jardins tells the camera as he constructs Reneigh. “A lot of blood sweat and tears over that one”

Beyonce’s fans love Reneigh at Renaissance Opening Night

The Beyhive has given the Disco Horse meme treatment after seeing Reneigh’s prominent role in the Renaissance Tour.

Twitter has been flooded with memes about the horse’s role in the world tour, from stealing the spotlight to behind-the-scenes work backstage.