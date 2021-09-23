Dad who killed paedo pal ‘shook with rage’ & mum ‘felt sick’ after seeing horror vid of daughter, 6, on attacker’s phone

A DAD who allegedly killed his paedophile pal was “left shaking with rage” after seeing a horror video of his six-year-old daughter’s abuse on his best mate’s phone.

The devastated mum of the little girl told Central Recorder Online she “felt sick” after watching the graphic mobile phone video of the paedo abusing their little girl.

The harrowing footage shows the youngster wailing “I want to go home”, sources said.

After finding the video accidentally, her dad is said have stabbed Oleg Sviridov, 32 years old, to death. He was his trusted friend for many years.

The father is banned by cops from speaking, but his wife told Central Recorder Online they never suspected Sviridov was abusing their daughter while babysitting.

She said she came home from work on August 25 to find the two pals fighting in the bathroom before the beaten and bruised Sviridov fled the house.

She said: “He was hysterical, shellshocked. I’d never seen him behave like that before.

He took a while for me to understand.

“With his trembling hands, he took out Oleg’s phone and showed me a video.

You can’t imagine what I felt when I saw it. I felt sick, dizzy, and nauseated.

“I was shaking all over. It was our child.

“Then, my husband began crying. He kept repeating: ‘He is my best friend, I trusted him with our children, I trusted him as myself’.

“He could not believe in a million years that Oleg could do that.”

Sviridov also abused two other girls, aged five and eight in the Samara region of southern Russia.

The parents gave Sviridov a choice: surrender to police, confess by 8pm or take his own lives.

His wife stated that later in the evening, the father led his friend into the nearby forest with a shovel.

Our exclusive video shows the pit in which car mechanic Sviridov, who was struck with a knife into his heart, was buried.

The father was arrested by police on suspicion of murder after he allegedly stabbed his best friend to death.

The 34-year-old father admitted to a knife fight at the forest grave, but told investigators that Sviridov accidentally fell onto the weapon and killed himself.

In the meantime, he is under house arrest and could be sentenced to up to 15 years imprisonment if convicted.

‘I WILL DIE TODAY’

Villagers are backing him for “saving our children by ridding us of a child sex attacker”, and have crowdfunded cash for a lawyer.

A petition was signed by more than 2,500 people supporting him.

The paedo was confronted by the mother of the little girl and the mother of another victim.

According to another mum, she tried to strangle Sviridov by jumping on him. But the dad stopped her.

She told Central Recorder Online: “I wanted to hear remorse from Oleg but he said only: ‘I don’t know how I did it.’

“He himself understood that he either had to take his own life – or go to police.

“He said: ‘Let me say goodbye to my mother for a few hours – then I’m all yours’.”

Sviridov’s aunt Nadezhda Sviridova met him after the beating, saying: “His face was like an inflated ball”.

He told her: “I have been given until 8 pm. I am supposed to die today.”

The dad has reportedly told friends he forced Sviridov to dig the grave but only to scare him.

He has told cops Sviridov attacked him and fell on the knife in the struggle.

Sviridov, according to his wife tried to stab him using the knife but he was able fight back with the shovel.

The paedo then “realised he had nothing to live for” and stuck the knife in his own chest, she said.

The accused father buried his pal and called police, but did not mention that he was still alive.

He confessed the knife fight and the location of the grave a few weeks later.

Unusually, he was not remanded in custody despite an active murder case – indicating he could be shown mercy because of the horrific circumstances.

The next step in the case will be decided by a judge.

