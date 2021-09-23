Wild Kurt Cobain death theories from no fingerprints to murder plot revealed by FBI file

The FBI has finally released their files on Kurt Cobain after 20 years, revealing the wild theories concerned individuals believed about his death.

The 10-page file has been made public after two decades and some fans believe a “great injustice” befell onto the rockstar.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation quietly released last month the file, which contained letters from people who believed there might be more to Cobain’s death.

Kurt Cobain committed suicide at his Seattle, Washington, home on April 5, 1994. The local police concluded that he had been shotgunned to death.

Now, 27 years after the musician’s death, the released files included inquiries people made to the Bureau with their names redacted.

The first correspondence is from August 15, 2000. It contains a letter to Janet Reno (then-AttorneyGeneral) about his death.

The letter also referred to a private investigator reportedly hired by Love who believed foul play was involved.

A second letter was sent six years later to the agency, in a similar inquiry.

It pointed out the lack of fingerprints on the gun and the different handwriting in the suicide note.

More correspondence from 2007 reads: “I only wish to receive justice for and others who loved this man as I did. This man was Kurt Cobain, belonging to a band called Nirvana and it was originally thought and still excepted as the truth that he committed suicide.

“There has since been evidence found that he was killed and didn’t commit suicide.”

But another note from September 24, 2003, led on the ‘great injustice’ to the star and backs the idea fans were convinced Cobain was murdered and didn’t kill himself.

“I believe a great injustice might have been committed in the case of Kurt Cobain,” it reads

In a twist of events, an LA private investigator, Tom Grant, wrote he believed Cobain was murdered by his now-widow, Courtney Love.

In a fax to the FBI, Grant believed the ruling of suicide was a “rush to judgment” due to “inconsistencies” in the case.

Grant is the same investigator Love hired to ensure Cobain’s safety. He was also mentioned in the 2003 correspondence.







However, law enforcement officials dismissed his thoughts and called them conspiracy theories.

The file contained portions of a 1997 fax that was sent to the Los Angeles FBI and DC FBI offices. This fax was from the producers of Unsolved Mysteries TV.

Terry Meurer was the founder of the production company. He explained that it was standard practice for a docu-series in order to get in touch the FBI.

Courtney Love, Hole’s singer, and Frances Bean (his daughter now 28, were the last to see Cobain).

The FBI released Kurt Cobain’s files just as they revealed Vito Genovese’s files on the Mafia.