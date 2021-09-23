Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin’s tour is ‘once in a lifetime’

When Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin step on stage at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, it will mark a monumental meshing of rhythm and charisma.

The two Latin music powerhouses, along with Colombian singer Sebastián Yatra, will crisscross the country through November on an arena tour celebrating their heritage and showcasing the roughly gazillion hits in their respective catalogs (between them, they’ve sold more than 250 million albums worldwide).

Iglesias, 46, and Martin, 49, have known each other since the mid-‘90s, but their professional fusions have been few. The pair recognized the historic musical marriage during a press conference to announce the tour in 2020 – before it was COVID-postponed – and have also discussed collaborating on a song.

But first is new work from Iglesias. His 11th album, “Final Vol. 1,” released Sept. 17 and is his first since 2014’s “Sex and Love.” The new work includes the hit “Me Pasé,” featuring Farruko, and new single, “Pendejo.” Iglesias also tapped Bad Bunny, Pitbull, Wisin and other guests to share the 11 tracks. But the album name is what has piqued fans’ curiosity (and concern).

A warm and relaxed Iglesias talked with USA TODAY from his Miami home about the meaning of the title (sort of), what to expect from his spectacle with Martin and why he wants to “share the torch” with younger Latin artists.

Q: Ricky and you plan to perform together, I believe.

Iglesias: We started conservative but it’s like building a home: You start with 3,000 square feet and it ends up at 10,000 square feet! The production is huge and I think it will be enjoyed by all. The light show, the content, it’s going to be pretty spectacular. It’s going to be an expensive show to put on, but it will be worth it.

Q: What has changed in the production since you announced the 2020 tour? There was plenty of time to consider everything.

Iglesias: The only thing that changed that was the budget got bigger. But it’s a once in a lifetime thing that Ricky and I are doing. We are aware that this is the last time we’ll do it together. It has to be great and massive. That’s what fans deserve and I think, are expecting. Ricky and myself knew from the beginning that this project must go to completion when we spoke. You can’t cut back.

Q: Tell me about Ricky’s past.

Iglesias: I’ve known Ricky for a long time. I met him in Mexico City when I was releasing my first album in 1995. He was a tireless worker. Although I thought that I was doing a lot of promotion and traveling a lot, he was actually on so many flights from the U.S.A to Europe to Latin America and our flights coincided at least 40 more times.

Q: You picked Sebastián Yatra, a rising star from Colombia, to join you on tour. Is it your responsibility to create a platform for young Latin artists?

Iglesias: I do. I don’t want to necessarily pass the torch; I want to share the torch. I like when going to our shows that there are multiple performers and I do like that there have been up-and-coming artists throughout the years who opened for (me), like J Balvin. I do feel a responsibility and I’m proud and happy that all of these artists who have opened for us have done so well.

Q: As the guy who Billboard recently crowned Top Latin Artist of All Time, what do you think of the current state of Latin music?

Iglesias: It’s interesting. In 2000 they called it the “Latin explosion” and Ricky was the guy who helped that. They called it an “explosion,” like we were going away. Being from Spain, I was able to see the need for Latin music and artists in America. At some point I thought, it’s never going to fade away. The Latino population is the fastest growing in the U.S. and we love our roots, we’re very loyal. We stick with artists we like and it is passed down from generation one to the next. Many artists are still around today because of the loyalty to the Latin community.

Q: How do you see your audiences evolving?

Iglesias: When I came out with my first album, my first show was in Odessa, Texas, and it was an arena tour. It was sold out, and I was playing Madison Square Garden as well as 30-40 other arenas. The crowd was mostly younger girls between 10 and 15. Today, I can see a lot of men and a lot many girls, all ages, from children to seniors. A lot of this is due to the way my music evolved. I’ve always found that I was fortunate because I feel comfortable in English and Spanish and that’s why I mix those two a lot.

Q: Your new bilingual album has a dreadful title. What do you mean by “Final”?

Iglesias: (The album) is a combination of songs from the past two years that I was never able to finish, but finally did in the last year – “Vol. 1” and “Vol. 2,” which, depending on tour dates and how fast we’re able to mix it, will hopefully be out next year. I don’t want to wait a bunch of years because they go together. (As for) “Final,” I said, this could be my final album. But that’s a good thing for this chapter in my life.