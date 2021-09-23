Dad who haggled over a washing machine stunned by incredible gesture after getting a note telling him to look inside

CHRIS Blaze was shocked by the sweet gesture from a Facebook seller when he enquired about buying a washing machine and tumble dryer.

A second-hand washer and dryer was available online. The dad inquired if the seller could lower the price by $100.

2 Chris needed a new washing machine and tumble dryer Credit: Chris Blaze/Facebook

Chris, who has recently welcomed his first child, only has $400 to work with and wanted to try and keep the price of his purchase down.

Chris told the seller, David, that he was just a father and was in desperate need of a washing machine and tumble dryer. He was happy to offer a $500 discount and agreed to lower the price to $400.

David gave back unexpectedly, which left Chris stunned and disbelieving.

In a now-viral Facebook post, Chris explained that: “I just went to buy a Samsung washer and dryer from a guy and he was asking $500.

“I told him I just had a kid and if he could take $400 I’d be really grateful. When I got back, everything was working great.

“I opened up the dryer to check the lint filter and I was shocked $400 was sitting in there.

“I got a message from him saying “check the dryer, a gift for the new baby.”

The new dad couldn’t get over the kindness of David and was exceedingly grateful.

He said: “Man words can not describe how grateful I am right now. I feel so blessed right now I felt I had to share, big shout out to the man David! Thank you so much!”

Chris has been absolutely overwhelmed with support on Facebook since sharing his post.

One user said: “Amazing story! That shows there are still kind people in the world. Thanks for sharing.”

Another said: “This world needs more people like that.”

2 New dad Chris was shocked by the kind gesture Credit: Chris Blaze/Facebook

