Dad who haggled over a washing machine stunned by incredible gesture after getting a note telling him to look inside
By Brandon Pitt
In
CHRIS Blaze was shocked by the sweet gesture from a Facebook seller when he enquired about buying a washing machine and tumble dryer. 

A second-hand washer and dryer was available online. The dad inquired if the seller could lower the price by $100. 

Chris needed a new washing machine and tumble dryer

Chris needed a new washing machine and tumble dryer

Chris, who has recently welcomed his first child, only has $400 to work with and wanted to try and keep the price of his purchase down. 

Chris told the seller, David, that he was just a father and was in desperate need of a washing machine and tumble dryer. He was happy to offer a $500 discount and agreed to lower the price to $400. 

David gave back unexpectedly, which left Chris stunned and disbelieving. 

In a now-viral Facebook post, Chris explained that: “I just went to buy a Samsung washer and dryer from a guy and he was asking $500. 

“I told him I just had a kid and if he could take $400 I’d be really grateful. When I got back, everything was working great. 

“I opened up the dryer to check the lint filter and I was shocked $400 was sitting in there. 

“I got a message from him saying “check the dryer, a gift for the new baby.” 

The new dad couldn’t get over the kindness of David and was exceedingly grateful. 

He said: “Man words can not describe how grateful I am right now. I feel so blessed right now I felt I had to share, big shout out to the man David! Thank you so much!”

Chris has been absolutely overwhelmed with support on Facebook since sharing his post. 

One user said: “Amazing story! That shows there are still kind people in the world. Thanks for sharing.”

Another said: “This world needs more people like that.”

New dad Chris was shocked by the kind gesture

New dad Chris was shocked by the kind gesture

