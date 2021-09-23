The Masked Singer reveals NBA star Dwight Howard as The Octopus in first EVER double elimination on season premiere

THE Masked Singer revealed NBA star Dwight Howard as The Octopus during the first EVER double elimination.

Fox’s competition series returned Wednesday for its sixth season premiere.

5 The Octopus was the first contestant to be eliminated on The Masked Singer

5 The contestant was revealed as NBA star Dwight Howard

The Masked Singer made history during the latest episode when two contestants were eliminated in one night.

The first contestant to be kicked off of the show was The Octopus, who was revealed to be NBA star Dwight, 35.

Following the Octopus’ performance, the judges gave their feedback to the “tallest contestant the show has ever had.”

MAKING GUESSES

Nicole Scherzinger, 43, guessed it could be Shaq, though Jenny McCarthy, 48, chimed in a said the singer’s guess was wrong because “Shaq has more of a Dad bod.”

Once it was revealed the Octopus had been eliminated, the judges were given one more opportunity to guess his identity before host Nick Cannon, 40, unmasked the contestant.

Nicole remained firm in her belief that Shaq was the contestant under the mask.

Ken Jeong, 52 said Dwight and Jenny chose Dennis Rodman as their guess.

Robin Thicke (44), said he believed the performer to be Joel Embiid.

MAMA’S BOY

Once he was unmasked, the contestant told the panel: “It was hot in this suit. The mask weighed 55 pounds.

“I was sweating, smiling and singing.”

Nick then asked: “The reason you did this show is because it’s your mom’s favorite show right?”

The NBA star replied: “Yes and this morning at set, my mom was like, ‘What are you doing? You’re on the Masked Singer? Oh my god!’

“I would have stayed here all Summer.”

DOUBLE ELIMINATION

The following contestant to be eliminated was Mother Nature.

The panel had to make the final guesses about who was underneath the mask. Ken chose Tiffany Haddish.

Nicole originally said Chelsea Handler. However, she changed her mind and now believes Tracee Ellis Ross.

Robin agreed with Nicole saying it was Tracee Elis Ross. Jenny disagreed with Ken and guess Tiffany.

The episode ended with Mother Nature removing her mask.

Fans will get to learn the contestant’s identity on Thursday’s episode of The Masked Singer, which will open with the big reveal.

5 The panelists each took turns guessing the contestant’s identity Credit: Fox

5 Mother Nature was also eliminated during Wednesday’s episode Credit: YouTube

5 Wednesday’s episode featured the first double elimination for the show Credit: Fox